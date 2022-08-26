Read full article on original website
(PHOTOS) Wildfire burns near Dave Johnston Power Plant on Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A wildfire is burning near the Dave Johnston Power Plant in Converse County on Wednesday afternoon. A person reached by phone at the Glenrock Police Department confirmed that the fire was in the vicinity of the plant. There have been no evacuations as of 3 p.m. at the plant, and emergency vehicles are on site.
oilcity.news
Crews nearing containment on fire near Dave Johnston Power Plant
CASPER, Wyo. — Crews have a fire northeast of the Dave Johnston Power Plant “pretty well contained,” Glenrock Fire Department Secretary Hummer Wicket told Oil City around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The fire, which was reported around 2:30 p.m., started between the plant and the tank farm about...
county17.com
Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway
CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit closed for Labor Day; Tuesday requests due Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5. A notice from the agency states both that the ASSIST and LINK services will not be operating and that there will be no dispatchers on duty to take ride requests. “If...
county17.com
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (8/30/22–8/31/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Mural Project unveils Women of Wyoming piece off Center Street
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Casper has a new mural downtown off Center Street. The “Women of Wyoming” mural was unveiled Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the artist, the mural is intended to foster inclusivity and positivity by honoring the strong, bold women of the Eastern Shoshone people.
oilcity.news
Traffic stop near Casper yields nearly 120 grams of suspected meth; three felony charges for defendant
CASPER, Wyo. — A Nebraska resident faces three felony drug charges in Natrona County after a traffic stop on I-25 east of Casper on Sunday afternoon. Dillion Andrews, 29, was charged in circuit court Monday with possession of both methamphetamine and fentanyl in felony weights, as well as intent to distribute meth.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) A dad, a son, Dave’s ashes, and a VW Bus stop in Casper…
CASPER, Wyo. — The distinctive purr of a vintage Volkswagen engine echoed off the buildings in downtown Casper on Sunday afternoon as a white 1976 VW Bus with black spots navigated the nearly empty streets. The unmissable vehicle soon parked at The Office. John Womelsdorf, 59, and his son...
Lookout Casper–Back to School Carnival at David Street Station this Wednesday!
It’s hard to believe that it’s already that time of year. You know our sweet summer is nearly gone when the kids go back to school. Luckily there’s one last hoorah on Wednesday to celebrate before the start of the school year. Presented by Erin M. Prach,...
oilcity.news
Operations manager Jackie Landess to leave David Street Station
CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station’s operations manager, Jackie Landess, is leaving the organization, it announced Wednesday. Landess provided eight years of service that included massively popular events like the 2017 Eclipse Festival and the Ian Munsick concert that brought thousands to David Street Station on Aug. 20, 2022.
county17.com
Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton
CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Young-Johnson, Maguire, DeMarce
Kameron Young-Johnson was born November 3, 1994, and was taken from us on August 9, 2022. Kameron was a resident of Casper, Wyoming, but born in California. He is survived by his mother Nannette Rose, his sister Rochelle Irvine, baby Havik Young Johnson, grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins. Kameron was...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/29/22–8/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization seeks Western Gateway Corridor Study input
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public input for the Western Gateway Corridor Study at the Casper Art Walk on Thursday, Sept. 1 between 4 and 8 p.m. A digital survey is also available for the public to provide input at https://bit.ly/WesternGateway. The purpose...
oilcity.news
Leo’s Beverly Street Auto owner retires, passes on business after 40 years
CASPER, Wyo. — After just over 40 years repairing countless automobiles for Casper residents, Leo’s Beverly Street Auto Repair owner Leo Maddox has decided to hang up his wrenches and sell his business. According to a release, the business’s new owners, Brett and Kaia Petley, began operating on...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office educates community on fentanyl dangers
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In 2021, over 11,000 dosage units and almost 65 pounds of fentanyl were seized by law enforcement in Wyoming. Last week, on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office joined the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl. The NCSO has teamed up with partners from across the county for a four-week education campaign.
Casper Police Provide Clarification on Eastridge Mall Boulder Incident
On August 21, 2022, K2 Radio News reported that a Casper Police Department patrol car had driven on top of a decorative boulder in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall. A photo from a citizen that K2 Radio News shared showed the car on top of the rock, with a caption that said 'Well that sucks.'
oilcity.news
Serve Wyoming invites you to take part in civic engagement training and service project September 8–9
Join us for a day of reflection and inspiration. Amy Salinas from On3Learn will be in Casper to conduct her civic engagement training on service and actionable response to need: “Considering Our Role in Community and Civic Life.”. The training is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tate...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips (8/24/22–8/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Officer Scott Cogdill provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Wanted...
