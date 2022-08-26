ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills, WY

oilcity.news

Crews nearing containment on fire near Dave Johnston Power Plant

CASPER, Wyo. — Crews have a fire northeast of the Dave Johnston Power Plant “pretty well contained,” Glenrock Fire Department Secretary Hummer Wicket told Oil City around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The fire, which was reported around 2:30 p.m., started between the plant and the tank farm about...
GLENROCK, WY
county17.com

Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway

CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan

CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (8/30/22–8/31/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Mural Project unveils Women of Wyoming piece off Center Street

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Casper has a new mural downtown off Center Street. The “Women of Wyoming” mural was unveiled Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the artist, the mural is intended to foster inclusivity and positivity by honoring the strong, bold women of the Eastern Shoshone people.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) A dad, a son, Dave’s ashes, and a VW Bus stop in Casper…

CASPER, Wyo. — The distinctive purr of a vintage Volkswagen engine echoed off the buildings in downtown Casper on Sunday afternoon as a white 1976 VW Bus with black spots navigated the nearly empty streets. The unmissable vehicle soon parked at The Office. John Womelsdorf, 59, and his son...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Operations manager Jackie Landess to leave David Street Station

CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station’s operations manager, Jackie Landess, is leaving the organization, it announced Wednesday. Landess provided eight years of service that included massively popular events like the 2017 Eclipse Festival and the Ian Munsick concert that brought thousands to David Street Station on Aug. 20, 2022.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton

CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Young-Johnson, Maguire, DeMarce

Kameron Young-Johnson was born November 3, 1994, and was taken from us on August 9, 2022. Kameron was a resident of Casper, Wyoming, but born in California. He is survived by his mother Nannette Rose, his sister Rochelle Irvine, baby Havik Young Johnson, grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins. Kameron was...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/29/22–8/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news

Leo’s Beverly Street Auto owner retires, passes on business after 40 years

CASPER, Wyo. — After just over 40 years repairing countless automobiles for Casper residents, Leo’s Beverly Street Auto Repair owner Leo Maddox has decided to hang up his wrenches and sell his business. According to a release, the business’s new owners, Brett and Kaia Petley, began operating on...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office educates community on fentanyl dangers

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In 2021, over 11,000 dosage units and almost 65 pounds of fentanyl were seized by law enforcement in Wyoming. Last week, on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office joined the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl. The NCSO has teamed up with partners from across the county for a four-week education campaign.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Crime Clips (8/24/22–8/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Officer Scott Cogdill provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Wanted...
CASPER, WY

