CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In 2021, over 11,000 dosage units and almost 65 pounds of fentanyl were seized by law enforcement in Wyoming. Last week, on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office joined the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl. The NCSO has teamed up with partners from across the county for a four-week education campaign.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO