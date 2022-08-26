Read full article on original website
Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team arrests Eagle Point man
EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County police have charged an Eagle Point man for domestic violence and having multiple illegal firearms. Yesterday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team served a search warrant at a home on the 2000 block of Crowfoot Road outside of Eagle Point.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING WINSTON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an incident in Winston early Monday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. Winston officers contacted the suspect in the 100 block of Northwest Douglas Avenue and knew he was a suspect in an RPD restraining order violation case. RPD officers responded and took the 42-year old suspect into custody. During a search, the man allegedly was found to have a butterfly knife in his possession.
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
Klamath Falls News
One individual arrested at unlicensed cannabis raid in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — During an unlicensed cannabis raid on Aug. 30, law enforcement found 2,700 cannabis plants, 90,000 lbs of processed cannabis, two firearms and $3,500. One person was arrested. After the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed four search warrants between the 5300 block and the 5700 block...
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MULTIPLE INCIDENTS
A woman was jailed for alleged multiple incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 10:25 a.m. 68-year old Suzanne Dickson was contacted at her residence in the 2800 block of Fisher Road, northwest of Roseburg. The report said the deputy had probable cause to detain the suspect for a case taken on August 21st where she allegedly cut a panel of a victim’s wire fencing and went on his property. In the second case, Dickson reportedly trespassed onto the victim’s property and stole his game camera.
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
Josephine County Weed Raids and Arrest
REPORTING DEPUTY: Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) On August 30, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed four search warrants between the 5300 block and the 5700 block of Rockydale Road in Josephine County regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Josephine County Code Enforcement, Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED ON ASSAULT AND BURGLARY CHARGES
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed on assault and burglary charges by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday. A DCSO report said at 4:45 a.m. a victim said that 43-year old Christopher Jones, who is known to her, entered her house in the 200 block of Southwest Briggs Drive, through a window, and started an altercation. Jones allegedly pushed the victim and punched her on the side of the head.
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 42 near milepost 75. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton...
Attempt to Elude/Stolen Vehicle, Douglas Co., Aug. 29
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An Oakland man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 6:30 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen from the S-Mart (8843 Old Highway 99N in Wilbur) while the owner was inside of the store. The vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Scion, was observed leaving westbound on Oak Hill Road. Law enforcement officers began combing the area in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle. At approximately 7:22 am, a deputy spotted the vehicle traveling on Highway 38 near milepost 5 and initiated a traffic stop. The driver failed to pull over and accelerated in an attempt to elude. Another deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips on the fleeing vehicle, causing at least one of the tires to deflate. The driver continued northbound onto Highway 101, still attempting to elude law enforcement for a short distance before crashing the vehicle. Deputies extinguished a small fire, but the driver, 22-year-old Isiah T. Arrant of Oakland, was trapped inside the vehicle. EMS and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene to extricate Arrant from the vehicle. He was transported to Lower Umpqua Hospital where he was assessed for injuries, which were determined to be minor. Arrant was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the following charges: Attempt to Elude Police – Vehicle; Reckless Driving; Reckless Endangering; Resisting Arrest; Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle; Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Probation Violation.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 7:30 p.m., 38-year old Nathaniel Sellers was arrested after allegedly knocking over two dumpsters in the parking lot of the Douglas County Courthouse on Southeast Douglas Avenue. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief and for offensive littering. Sellers was held on $5,000 bail.
Man dies in I-5 solo vehicle crash in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A 60-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died in a crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Lake Street in southern Siskiyou County at about 3:05 p.m. The man was...
Ashland police have a body and are looking for information
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Police Department is looking for information today related to a weekend death discovery. It says that around 9:15am Saturday Ashland Police Department (APD) officers responding to a report of a dead person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street confirmed a corpse there.
Hwy. 42 Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 31
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 75. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton (23) of Roseburg, struck a pedestrian, Laura Pennington (59) of Roseburg, who was in the lane of travel. Pennington sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Singleton was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Winston Police Department, Douglas County ADAPT Mobile Crisis Unit and ODOT.
Scam on Douglas Co. Phones, Aug. 30
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office. Some names they are providing are actual names of Sheriff’s Office staff members. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful.Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
Pedestrian dies on Highway 42 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was killed Monday night on Highway 42 near milepost 75 after she was hit by a car, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were called to the scene after an eastbound Ford Escape hit a pedestrian, 59-year-old Laura Pennington, who was in the lane. Emergency personnel pronounced Pennington dead at the scene.
60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Myrtle Creek man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 1:10 p.m. the man drifted off the roadway on Old Highway 99S near First Street in Dillard. The pickup went airborne and took out a utility pole. It landed upside down in a driveway. Deputies broke out the side window of the truck, and the driver was able to crawl out. He was transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center to be treated. Then the driver was cited for DUII and was released.
