Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s blunt message to fellow NBA stars ahead of 2022-23 season
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had some sage advice for his fellow NBA players in their recent private run. Joining the Rico Hines Basketball camp alongside a number of NBA stars–including Trae Young, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham–Curry spoke about the importance of such activities and how his younger peers can learn from it.
The Donovan Mitchell ultimatum Knicks gave Jazz before massive RJ Barrett extension
Instead of including RJ Barrett in a deal that likely would have landed them Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks decided to keep the former Duke Blue Devil for years to come, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Monday night that the Knicks are in the final process of inking Barrett to a four-year rookie extension deal worth $120 million.
Report: The blockbuster trade Lakers discussed with Pacers before Talen Horton-Tucker deal
The roster churn is alive and well in Los Angeles. The first domino has fallen after the Los Angeles Lakers shipped out Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley. Both the Lakers and Jazz acquired players who fit their timelines better, the former focused on returning to contention and the […] The post Report: The blockbuster trade Lakers discussed with Pacers before Talen Horton-Tucker deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carmelo Anthony, Lakers appear headed for a divorce
The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
RUMOR: Harsh Jazz reality makes Donovan Mitchell trade still possible for Knicks
The New York Knicks may have signed RJ Barrett to an extension, but that doesn’t mean their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell is over. If anything, it could probably turn the focus of the negotiations with the Utah Jazz on picks and the other young players of the team. According...
Lakers star LeBron James, Michael Jordan won’t be pleased with Julius Erving’s bold GOAT claim
Right now, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is making a run at Michael Jordan’s GOAT title. In fact, more than a few folks out there will argue that The King has already surpassed MJ as the greatest player of all time. This isn’t the case for Hall of...
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons
The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley gets honest on report he’s ‘been in contact’ with Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most high-profile teams in all of sports. As such, being a new member of the squad does take a bit of getting used to. Just ask new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley. The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to express...
Warriors sign former Clippers lottery pick to training camp flier
All signs still point to the tax-paying Golden State Warriors carrying 14 players on their active roster in 2022-23. With Andre Iguodala still mulling his playing future as the regular season fast approaches, general manager Bob Myers has brought in a former lottery pick to potentially fill his roster spot.
Montrezl Harrell receives huge update on felony drug charge just ahead of 2022-23 NBA season
Montrezl Harrell’s 2022 offseason has been quite tumultuous. Harrell was arrested in June on felony drug charges, which seemingly cast some doubt on his status for the upcoming season. Making matters worse, Harrell wasn’t on a team yet either after failing to find a suitor early on in free agency.
‘GOAT Talk’: LeBron James has hilarious reaction to Serena Williams’ upset win in US open
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace the game. Greatness recognizes greatness, which is why LeBron James has nothing but love for Serena Williams after her US Open upset victory against WTA #2 ranked Anett Kontaveit. LeBron took to his Instagram story to show love […] The post ‘GOAT Talk’: LeBron James has hilarious reaction to Serena Williams’ upset win in US open appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gilbert Arenas sets record straight on viral criticism of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
When Gilbert Arenas said Giannis Antetokounmpo “doesn’t understand basketball” yet, he didn’t mean it to sound like a criticism. Rather, what he’s emphasizing is there’s a lot more the Milwaukee Bucks star needs to do to complete his game. At least that’s what Arenas said when he was asked once again after his controversial comments […] The post Gilbert Arenas sets record straight on viral criticism of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘F—-n’ ruined basketball for me’: YouTube superstar reveals how Sixers star James Harden DM’d his girl
Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden has been in his fair share of controversy through the years. This time around, however, he’s being dragged into a brand new one after YouTube superstar SteveWillDoIt, aka Stephen Deleonardis, dropped a massive truth bomb about the former league MVP sliding into Steve’s girlfriend’s DM’s.
RUMOR: The bonkers price Lakers will need to pay for Jazz to agree to Russell Westbrook trade, revealed
According to reports, the Utah Jazz have emerged as one of the frontrunners to land Russell Westbrook in a potential trade deal. This comes with a huge catch for the Los Angeles Lakers, though, as it appears that they will need to part ways with some of their most valuable assets if they want to […] The post RUMOR: The bonkers price Lakers will need to pay for Jazz to agree to Russell Westbrook trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ intriguing stance on 3-team Donovan Mitchell deal with Jazz, Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain open to be the third team to help facilitate the deal between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks for Donovan Mitchell. It has been reported previously that there’s a “decent chance” the Lakers could get involved in the potential deal, especially since the Jazz want four unprotected first-rounders for Mitchell. Utah exec Danny Ainge apparently has his eyes on LA’s 2027 and 2029 picks.
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor
Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ viral ‘crazy eyes’ defender from Drew League makes desperate plea
LeBron James took the basketball world by storm when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar made a surprise appearance in the Drew League right in the middle of the offseason. One of his opponents during the game also went viral, but it wasn’t exactly for the best reasons. Dion Wright,...
Jeanie Buss reveals real motivation behind controversially firing her own brother from Lakers in 2017
When Dr. Jerry Buss passed away in 2013, he passed on his controlling ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers to his six children, with each of them receiving equal voting rights. It was Jeanie Buss, however, who took over the helm as the team’s governor. Through the years, Jeanie...
‘Major bro’: LeBron James reacts to Stephen Curry’s epic Davidson celebration
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is hyped up for Stephen Curry after Davidson honored the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter in a one-of-a-kind ceremony. Not only did Davidson organized a solo graduation ceremony for Steph on Wednesday, but the College also used it as an opportunity to induct him to the school’s Athletics Hall of […] The post ‘Major bro’: LeBron James reacts to Stephen Curry’s epic Davidson celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
