Combined sales of walnut trees to California growers were 6,444 acres for the 2021 crop year and 10,650 acres for the 2020 crop year. The majority of tree sales in 2021 were Seedlings, at 62% of new plantings. The Chandler variety came in second at 30%. For 2020, Seedlings were the largest percentage of new plantings at 58%, with the Chandler variety coming in second at 35%. The remaining percentages by variety can be seen in the pie charts. Based on reported nursery sales data, planted walnut acreage for year 2021 was down by 12,471 acres from just five years prior. The table below reveals a steady downward trend in walnut nursery sales in the last several years, likely correlated with increased global competition, softening prices and drought conditions in the state.

