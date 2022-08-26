ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Experts urge vigilance after report of possible child abduction attempt in Campbell County

By Kristen Gallant
WATE
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After what deputies say may have been an attempted child abduction in Campbell County , experts are sharing how children and parents can remain vigilant.

It was reported to have happened near a school bus stop in the Davis Chapel community. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old was waiting for a bus when a dark-colored car pulled up. The teen told deputies that he noticed the same car following him the day before. This time, he told deputies that someone got out and opened the trunk. The teen then ran away out of fear.

Deputies told people who live in or around the community to be vigilant following the incident. According to law enforcement, these types of child abduction cases are extremely rare.

Lisa Bolton is the Director of Youth Services for the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

“Last year we served 301 individuals that experienced human trafficking and that was across East Tennessee,” Bolton said. It is unknown how many of those cases, if any, were child abductions.

Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking educates people on the topic and provides support for human trafficking victims.

“Typically most of the referrals that we work with, they’re going to be teenagers,” she said.

Bolton said although trafficking through child abductions can happen, it’s uncommon,

“What looks and appears to be an easy target would be a kid in their front yard or their backyard, really what an easy target would be would be a kid on snap chat or any other social media platform.”

The FBI has a Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team . On the FBI podcast called “ Inside The FBI, ” Special Agent Jim Granozio said time is of the essence in every missing child case.

“The mysterious disappearance, meaning the child is not where they’re supposed to be is enough for us to get involved and for us to get involved very very early.”

“I think it’s important for parents to get involved,” Granozio said. “Know what your child is doing online, know who they’re talking to, be a resource for your child, because if you’re not the resource for your child to vent out frustrations, life issues, someone else will be that for them.”

Teens and adults should also stay vigilant and know when to seek help.

“If they start isolating you from your friends and your family, they start calling you names, they start tracking where you are at all times, these are all the things you can look for in the beginnings of an unhealthy relationship,” Bolton said. “And it is possible that if a relationship starts unhealthy that it turns into a trafficking situation.”

The FBI has a child ID app where you can store photos and other vital information about your children so it’s right at hand if you need it. For more information on the app and how to download it, you can click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

WATE

WATE

