Opinion: California bill to ease expense of renters' background checks deserves support

By The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

While there have been reports nationally of the housing market cooling because of the slowing economy in some states, the news continues to be grim in California — and in San Diego in particular. According to the rentcafe.com data-tracking site, in July, average monthly rents hit an all-time high in the city of $2,916 — 71 percent higher than the national average. Illustrating just how brutal this picture is — and how difficult it is for many households to save money after paying for the cost of shelter — the site noted that just 3 percent of San Diego apartments are available for $1,500 or less a month.

This shows local renters — facing limited supply and high demand — need any help they can get. Assemblymember Chris Ward, D-San Diego, has stepped up with a bill that would address the additional financial distress created when applicants seeking a place to live have to pay fees to multiple landlords of $25 to $55 per adult for credit checks, employment verifications and criminal background reports. Assembly Bill 2559 would standardize these screening reports and have them prepared by an independent third party. This would allow rental applicants to use them repeatedly within a 30-day period with landlords who accept the standardized forms after grasping the value of streamlining the application process. Similar measures have been adopted in the states of Washington and Maryland.

This month, both the Assembly and the Senate approved Ward’s bill by lopsided margins . Now it’s on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. No one should have any illusions that this is a major long-term solution to the state housing shortage that keeps costs so high, but financial relief that could save people hundreds of dollars is welcome. A recent Zillow report on housing trends noted that more than one-quarter of U.S. renters considered multiple application fees to be a major headache. Meanwhile, news reports that Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, and other lawmakers had struck a deal on a measure touted as making it easier to use commercially zoned property for housing seemed to be more good news. If that plan stands up to scrutiny, may it — and others addressing the housing crisis — also make it to Newsom’s desk.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

