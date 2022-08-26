Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How the ‘Howard the Duck’ Disaster Changed Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar Forever
Comic book movies are more popular than ever right now, but there was a time when the genre was thought to be a major risk. After the failure of 1997’s Batman & Robin, audiences assumed that superhero films were simply a fad that was destined to fade away. It took the success of Blade to relaunch the genre. Blade was followed by X-Men and Spider-Man, and cinema has never been the same ever since.
Collider
The Avengers Are Coming Back, but Which MCU Heroes Will Make the Cast?
By the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, it seemed like every single hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was an "Avenger," as an endless multitude of warriors, wizards, aliens, space gods, and people with bug-based powers teamed up to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin), the ultimate big bad of the franchise's Infinity Saga. But let's not forget that the Avengers is traditionally a tightly-knit team with a locked-in roster and a clear chain of command. In the original Avengers movie, that amounted to six heroes (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the Hulk) working for SHIELD director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Avengers: Age of Ultron saw some turnover, with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) all bouncing by the end of the film. Falcon (Anthony Mackie), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Vision (Paul Bettany) stepped up to take their place and work for team leaders Cap (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye' Introduces Christian Bale's Grizzled Look in Eerie First Image
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan review – Spock and Kirk shine in charming Enterprise revisit
The 1982 sequel to the original Star Trek film, featuring a film debut for Kirstie Alley, returns to cinemas with its crowdpleasing zap and raw emotion intact
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Jason Bateman Joins Taron Egerton in Upcoming Thriller 'Carry On'
Actor Jason Bateman has joined the cast of Carry On, an upcoming thriller film set to be produced by Netflix and Amblin Entertainment, according to Deadline. The actor is set to star alongside Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) in the film, which will be helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously directed The Shallows.
William Reynolds, ‘The F.B.I. and ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor, Dead at 90
Actor William Reynolds, who is best known for playing Special Agent Tom Colby on the classic TV series The F.B.I. has passed away. He was 90 years old. Reynolds died on August 24 from non-COVID pneumonia, his son, Eric, told Deadline. William Reynolds was born in Los Angeles, California, on...
Collider
What's New on Disney+ in September 2022
September is looking to be one of the best months of the year for Disney+ with several new original blockbusters premiering on the service, exciting new series, new episodes of hit shows, and the return of Disney+ Day. Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away as Diego Luna reprises his iconic Rogue One role in the highly anticipated new series Andor which is finally set to premiere on Disney+ this September. Disney+ Day will be bringing the mouse house's latest live-action remake, Pinocchio, directed by legendary filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and starring Academy Award Winner Tom Hanks. Disney+ Day will also bring fans the streaming debut of Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster hit Thor: Love and Thunder, so if you're in the mood for a rewatch you know where to go. Pixar's Cars will also be making a splash on said day with the new short-form series Cars on the Road, following Lightning McQueen and Mater as they travel across the US. September will also bring new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and season premieres of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing With The Stars. Capping off the month of September will be Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Halloween favorite, which will bring the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters.
Collider
School Spirit: Every 'Bring it On' Movie, Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
These movies were the epitome of end-of-summer slumber parties. The Bring It On franchise invigorated the fictional cheerleading genre by demonstrating that the sport was more than just football games and pom poms. Before the world was introduced to the Navarro and Trinity Valley rivalry from Netflix's docuseries Cheer, there were the Rancho Carne Toros and East Compton Clovers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Best Willem Dafoe Villains: From Green Goblin to Bobby Peru
Willem Dafoe is at his best when he is playing villains. Throughout the years, directors and producers have taken advantage of Dafoe's nefarious acting abilities to craft memorable works of cinema. Whether he is playing a criminal, cop, or a more straightforwardly unhinged individual, casting Dafoe as an antagonist always feels like it makes the stakes a little bit higher. Here are several of Dafoe's most notable roles as the foe.
Collider
Princess Leia's Wedding Dress Unveiled for 'The Princess and the Scoundrel'
There are few things in this world that mean as much to me as Leia Organa does so now with Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, we're learning about the love of Han Solo and Leia between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens and is giving us something I love very much: A look at Leia's wedding dress. A flowing green gown with Leia's brown hair down in waves in the back, the dress is so very much reminiscent of Leia in Return of the Jedi and reminds me personally why I love her so much. She's never shied away from who she is.
Collider
'Star Trek: The Next Generation's Original "Lower Decks" Episode Shows a Less Idealized Future
Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for its third season at the end of the month. The animated sitcom takes a parodic look at life on a Starfleet mission and shows what sort of misadventures the working class crew gets into. When you’re not tasked with one of the primary roles on the ship, there’s not a lot to do in between adventures. This is a great concept for an in-universe series; it’s nice to see Star Trek heroes who aren’t always tasked with saving the Federation and making important discoveries.
Collider
'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Season 10 of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs will premiere in late September, but a time jump means that the Goldberg family will find itself without the man of the house, Jeff Garlin. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Goldbergs co-showrunner Alex Barnow confirmed that Garlin would not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Neil Gaiman's Flawed Characters Make 'The Sandman' Relatable
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Sandman.Neil Gaiman has always liked to put a little nasty in with the nice. In fact, he has made a career out of character-driven, surrealistic storytelling, and it's one of the most prominent aspects of his writing style. So it comes as no surprise that the Netflix version of his immensely popular comic book series The Sandman has a collection of characters that have distinct flaws to go with their flair. It's his way of humanizing them and making them more relatable. They aren't Marvel superheroes. There's no Captain America or Thor in this bunch. His group of characters has shortcomings just like the rest of us. The British author's penchant for creating characters that reside within this realm of moral ambiguity is a device that he uses with great aplomb. And it is within this space that we most often find our shared traits. His proclivity for musings about our commonalities with an ethereal god-like Morpheus or the tragic, supremely defective mortal John Dee make his tales uniquely engaging.
Collider
'MK Ultra' Trailer Ensnares Anson Mount in a Dangerous Government Program [Exclusive]
In the early 1950s, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency began a series of highly confidential and experimental programs to develop new interrogation methods, which would eventually lead them to one of the most well-known, and highly confidential programs: MK Ultra. As the 1960s were underway, the Americans were unaware that their government was using unwitting test subjects to experiment with dangerous drugs to essentially test the effectiveness of mind control. It wasn't until the 1970s that the American people became aware of these unethical practices, but the full scope of the government's unethical testing wasn't revealed until 2001 when the documents were declassified. This controversial period in history sets the stage for Cinedigm's new psychological thriller that explores the larger-than-life true story of MK Ultra.
Collider
'Vesper': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
In today's globally integrated community, it can feel easy to get swept up by the unstoppable force of Disney or Netflix in the search for the next film to watch. With so many great movies being produced in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, it can often feel comfortable to not tread into unknown waters for many audiences. However, occasionally, a film appears that seems to transcend those subconscious borders many have created in their minds and molds its way into our everyday viewing. Vesper is one such film, having been created as a Belgian/French/Lithuanian co-production and with filming taking place entirely in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is, geographically speaking, new ground for most modern audiences.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Love in the Villa’: Where to Stream the Kat Graham / Tom Hopper Romantic Comedy
Nothing is more romantic than the little town of Verona, the birthplace of Shakespeare’s most romantic and tragic love story Romeo and Juliet. It’s also the setting of Love in the Villa, the latest romcom premiering just in time for the end of summer. Directed and written by Mark Steven Johnson, who’s previously done work for Finding Steve McQueen, the movie follows the hopeless-in-love Julie, who’s recently dumped by her fiancé, as she goes on a solo trip to Verona to take a break from all the romantic mishaps in her life. What she doesn’t realize is that her beautiful villa has been double-booked by a handsome British lad called Charlie. It's clear the two don’t share the best of feelings for each other. But when you’re in Verona, love will always prevail.
Collider
'The Equalizer' Season 3 Poster Casts Queen Latifah in Shades of Purple [Exclusive]
Collider is proud to present an exclusive new poster for Season 3 of CBS’ The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah as an ex-CIA agent in search of redemption. The new art comes from French designer Julien Rico and sheds a new kind of light on the series' main cast. In...
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Matt Smith & Fabien Frankel on What Drives Daemon and Criston
From co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones), who are also executive producers along with author George R.R. Martin, the HBO series House of the Dragon explores the Targaryen family with all the power, danger, rivalry, jealous, betrayal, murder and love that could either make them invincible or tear them apart. When you throw in powerful dragons, it becomes impossible to know who to trust or where loyalties lie, and the Iron Throne that they’re all fighting for is not kind in its embrace of whoever sits upon it.
Collider
Wes Craven's 'Last House on the Left' Is Not Just About Depravity and Violence
Wes Craven has arguably redefined horror more than any other icon of terror. As one-third of the foundational triple Cs of the genre (John Carpenter, Craven, and David Cronenberg), he specialized in pushing the boundaries of what audiences could expect once they settled into seats with a tub of popcorn in tow. Craven blazed onto the scene with grindhouse films like The Hills Have Eyes that shook audiences; created one of the most iconic slasher franchises in Nightmare on Elm Street; and finally outdid himself with the first fully realized postmodern slasher in Scream. Craven was always ahead of the game when re-imagining the capabilities of horror from harsh depictions of brutal realism to uncomfortably amusing death scenes. Though Craven's influential status in horror is a well-trod subject, his first feature film is often overlooked as the blueprint that may have well predicted it all. Fifty years later, The Last House on the Left still holds up next to the likes of more recent gruesome films such as Saw, Hostel, and The Devil's Rejects. Despite its less than favorable reputation, the film undoubtedly points to the intricacy of Craven's craft as a true master of horror.
Collider
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Everything We Know So Far About the Netflix Series
Who’s In the Cast of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?. When Is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Coming Out?. Is There A Trailer For Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?. Jeffrey Dahmer is one of America’s most notorious and infamous serial killers. Between 1978 and 1991, he was responsible for the deaths and dismemberment of 17 men and boys. He earned the “cannibal” nickname after it was discovered that he had actually consumed the flesh of some of his victims and stored their remains inside his refrigerator. Since then, there have been five feature-length films and documentaries, several books, and multiple television documentaries that tell his story. Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician) have teamed up with Netflix to create a new limited series about Dahmer. The series will consist of 10 episodes, each told from the different perspectives of Dahmer’s various victims. The pilot will be directed by Carl Franklin (High Crimes), and the remaining episodes will be directed by Paris Barclay (Glee) and Janet Mock (Hollywood), in addition to Franklin.
Comments / 0