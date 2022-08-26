ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Q107.5

A Degree from these Iowa Colleges Will Cost You Over $200,000!

With all of the talk lately about student loans and the start of the fall semester, we did some research to determine the most expensive colleges in Iowa. Attending a four-year college or university in Iowa is not cheap. However, most college admissions claim that many students receive financial benefits to offset the costs. So the listed tuition, fees, and expenses do not reflect the final price the student pays to attend the institutions listed below.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa National Guard concerned about recruitment numbers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The workforce shortage is hitting Iowa's military. The Iowa National Guard said it's concerned about dwindling recruitment numbers, KGAN reports. Right now, the Army National Guard is fully staffed, but the Air National Guard is operating at about 98 percent and capacity. There is concern...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two Key Iowa Government Departments Set to Merge

In theory, the merging of two things usually sounds like an effort to make it smaller, but we know that's not often how it works with the government. According to the Des Moines Register, Iowa's Department of Health is about to join the Iowa Department of Human Services to turn two separate entities into one.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowans come together to help fight hunger

DES MOINES, Iowa — Volunteers with Meals from the Heartland hope to pack 4 million meals over the next four days, starting Wednesday, as part of their annual hunger fight. For the first time in three years, volunteers will be helping in person at the Iowa Events Center. About 4,000 volunteers are expected to help out between now and Saturday.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Poor Iowa Corn Crop Could Mean More Food Inflation

No pressure, Iowa. The future of prices we pay for certain products at the grocery store might just depend on the quality of our corn harvest this fall. And according to officials on a tour of Iowa cornfields, the results are not great. A national crop tour looked at cornfields...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Last Of Its Kind Tractor Pays A Visit To Iowa

People from all over the world have flooded into Iowa to see the latest and greatest technology the industry has to offer. From new field equipment to the latest seed genetics, the Farm Progress Show has a little something for everyone. Each year, whether it be in Iowa or Illinois,...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
mystar106.com

Iowa prisons’ recidivism rate drops to 37%, well below national average

JOHNSTON — The number of Iowa prison inmates who’re caught commuting another crime after they’ve been released from prison has been dropping. “Recidivism went down last year for the first time in six years,” Iowa Department of Corrections director Beth Skinner said of data from state Fiscal Year 2021. “…Recidivism has gone down another 1.7% this year.”
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Dog attacks spark Iowa’s Breed-Specific Legislation conversation

If you owned a dog recently, you probably heard about breed-specific legislation. Breed-specific legislation are local and state laws and ordinances that prohibit specific dog breeds. This has been a subject of debate in Iowa after two serious dog attacks were reported this month. While this legislation means to protect...
ESPN Sioux Falls

First Iowa Wave Song Chosen By A Kid Captain Is Beyond Fitting

Back in April, it was announced that "Wave on Wave' by Pat Green would no longer be the song accompanying the amazing tradition that started five years ago at Kinnick Stadium. At the end of the first quarter of each home game, all in attendance stop for a moment and "wave". Green's song seemed perfect but for whatever reason, a vote began, asking for suggestions for a replacement.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Four leaders to be inducted into Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame

Has announced this year’s inductees, who will be honored in an induction ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18 in Altoona. This is the 25th year of the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have an Iowa connection, serve as a role model for young people as well as others in the insurance business, exhibit the highest standards of ethical conduct and have had significant impact on the insurance industry. The Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame was founded in 1997 to recognize outstanding contributions to the the state's insurance industry. A selection committee evaluates nominations on standards including ethics and impact on the industry.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowans Can Apply for Absentee Ballots Starting This Morning

(Radio Iowa) Iowans who want to vote by mail in the general election this fall can submit their applications for an absentee ballot starting today (Tuesday). The applications are available at voterready.iowa.gov or at your county auditor’s office. Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald says unlike in 2020, officials won’t be sending the application forms to voters in the mail.
IOWA STATE

