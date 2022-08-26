Read full article on original website
A Degree from these Iowa Colleges Will Cost You Over $200,000!
With all of the talk lately about student loans and the start of the fall semester, we did some research to determine the most expensive colleges in Iowa. Attending a four-year college or university in Iowa is not cheap. However, most college admissions claim that many students receive financial benefits to offset the costs. So the listed tuition, fees, and expenses do not reflect the final price the student pays to attend the institutions listed below.
KCCI.com
Iowa National Guard concerned about recruitment numbers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The workforce shortage is hitting Iowa's military. The Iowa National Guard said it's concerned about dwindling recruitment numbers, KGAN reports. Right now, the Army National Guard is fully staffed, but the Air National Guard is operating at about 98 percent and capacity. There is concern...
Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
Sioux City Journal
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
3 News Now
Iowa’s new voting rules: What to know as absentee voting requests start
Iowans are now able to request absentee ballots to vote in the general election, but changes to state voting laws mean Iowans will not be able to cast their votes until later than they may have in the past. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation into law last year that shortened...
In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?
Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
Two Key Iowa Government Departments Set to Merge
In theory, the merging of two things usually sounds like an effort to make it smaller, but we know that's not often how it works with the government. According to the Des Moines Register, Iowa's Department of Health is about to join the Iowa Department of Human Services to turn two separate entities into one.
KCCI.com
Iowans come together to help fight hunger
DES MOINES, Iowa — Volunteers with Meals from the Heartland hope to pack 4 million meals over the next four days, starting Wednesday, as part of their annual hunger fight. For the first time in three years, volunteers will be helping in person at the Iowa Events Center. About 4,000 volunteers are expected to help out between now and Saturday.
Poor Iowa Corn Crop Could Mean More Food Inflation
No pressure, Iowa. The future of prices we pay for certain products at the grocery store might just depend on the quality of our corn harvest this fall. And according to officials on a tour of Iowa cornfields, the results are not great. A national crop tour looked at cornfields...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa sees its first case of highly contagious virus fatal to rabbits
A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares – was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County on Monday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture reported. The...
This Rare Albino Deer Photographed In Iowa Is A Beautiful Must See
We've all seen whitetail deer while driving around Iowa, Illinois, and really anywhere in the Midwest. But very few of us ever see an albino white tail deer. This is why the one photographed in southern Iowa is so rare and quite the sight to see. How rare are albino...
Last Of Its Kind Tractor Pays A Visit To Iowa
People from all over the world have flooded into Iowa to see the latest and greatest technology the industry has to offer. From new field equipment to the latest seed genetics, the Farm Progress Show has a little something for everyone. Each year, whether it be in Iowa or Illinois,...
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Tearful reunion: Iowa woman thanks deputies who saved her life
DES MOINES, Iowa — Many of us have strolled to the mailbox, to find a piece of mail demanding we report for jury duty. Charlotte Wood got that piece of mail for the first time earlier this August. On Monday, she walked into the Polk County criminal court building...
mystar106.com
Iowa prisons’ recidivism rate drops to 37%, well below national average
JOHNSTON — The number of Iowa prison inmates who’re caught commuting another crime after they’ve been released from prison has been dropping. “Recidivism went down last year for the first time in six years,” Iowa Department of Corrections director Beth Skinner said of data from state Fiscal Year 2021. “…Recidivism has gone down another 1.7% this year.”
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Dog attacks spark Iowa’s Breed-Specific Legislation conversation
If you owned a dog recently, you probably heard about breed-specific legislation. Breed-specific legislation are local and state laws and ordinances that prohibit specific dog breeds. This has been a subject of debate in Iowa after two serious dog attacks were reported this month. While this legislation means to protect...
First Iowa Wave Song Chosen By A Kid Captain Is Beyond Fitting
Back in April, it was announced that "Wave on Wave' by Pat Green would no longer be the song accompanying the amazing tradition that started five years ago at Kinnick Stadium. At the end of the first quarter of each home game, all in attendance stop for a moment and "wave". Green's song seemed perfect but for whatever reason, a vote began, asking for suggestions for a replacement.
Des Moines Business Record
Four leaders to be inducted into Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame
Has announced this year’s inductees, who will be honored in an induction ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18 in Altoona. This is the 25th year of the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have an Iowa connection, serve as a role model for young people as well as others in the insurance business, exhibit the highest standards of ethical conduct and have had significant impact on the insurance industry. The Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame was founded in 1997 to recognize outstanding contributions to the the state's insurance industry. A selection committee evaluates nominations on standards including ethics and impact on the industry.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowans Can Apply for Absentee Ballots Starting This Morning
(Radio Iowa) Iowans who want to vote by mail in the general election this fall can submit their applications for an absentee ballot starting today (Tuesday). The applications are available at voterready.iowa.gov or at your county auditor’s office. Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald says unlike in 2020, officials won’t be sending the application forms to voters in the mail.
weareiowa.com
Charges dismissed for Gage Walter in Iowa
27-year-old Gage Walter was originally charged in Iowa with possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police. The charges against him in Nebraska still stand.
