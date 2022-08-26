DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure remains in the Midwest late today, but is now drifting off to our east. This means some warmer air ahead now that southerly airflow is coming in behind that high. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, thanks to the leftover moisture blowing off of some storms out in Nebraska today. Those clouds will likely be around tomorrow as well, so it'll be filtered sunshine for Thursday. Temperatures will climb up to the upper 80s/near 90°.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO