Alfred Mims
5d ago
well that's what he gets for silencing to a man that doesn't believe. he lost the election. and now wants the judge to feel sorry for him. but I bet you he want do that again. and everyone of them should stand trial in DC and not in the states. they live in and if they traveled to riot in DC. let them go back. and it's funny to me
weareiowa.com
Charges dismissed for Gage Walter in Iowa
27-year-old Gage Walter was originally charged in Iowa with possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police. The charges against him in Nebraska still stand.
KAAL-TV
Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
Sioux City Journal
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?
Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
3 News Now
Iowa’s new voting rules: What to know as absentee voting requests start
Iowans are now able to request absentee ballots to vote in the general election, but changes to state voting laws mean Iowans will not be able to cast their votes until later than they may have in the past. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation into law last year that shortened...
ATF, FBI executes warrants over federal firearms law violations in west central Iowa communities
Five federal search warrants were executed in western central Iowa Wednesday.
KCCI.com
Iowa National Guard concerned about recruitment numbers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The workforce shortage is hitting Iowa's military. The Iowa National Guard said it's concerned about dwindling recruitment numbers, KGAN reports. Right now, the Army National Guard is fully staffed, but the Air National Guard is operating at about 98 percent and capacity. There is concern...
This Rare Albino Deer Photographed In Iowa Is A Beautiful Must See
We've all seen whitetail deer while driving around Iowa, Illinois, and really anywhere in the Midwest. But very few of us ever see an albino white tail deer. This is why the one photographed in southern Iowa is so rare and quite the sight to see. How rare are albino...
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Dog attacks spark Iowa’s Breed-Specific Legislation conversation
If you owned a dog recently, you probably heard about breed-specific legislation. Breed-specific legislation are local and state laws and ordinances that prohibit specific dog breeds. This has been a subject of debate in Iowa after two serious dog attacks were reported this month. While this legislation means to protect...
KCCI.com
Third person charged in Des Moines homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made a third arrest in a Des Moines homicide that claimed the life of22-year-old Charles Lovelady, of Des Moines. Police located and arrested Cedrick Charles Thomas Jr. in Detroit, Michigan on Friday. Des Moines detectives traveled to Detroit to continue their investigation.
KCCI.com
Tearful reunion: Iowa woman thanks deputies who saved her life
DES MOINES, Iowa — Many of us have strolled to the mailbox, to find a piece of mail demanding we report for jury duty. Charlotte Wood got that piece of mail for the first time earlier this August. On Monday, she walked into the Polk County criminal court building...
Iowa Man Stabs Cat, “God Told Me To Do it”
I'm a Christian. I believe in divine intervention. Crazy, beautiful, miraculous things happen in this world, and sometimes, there's no logical explanation for it all. I also believe that drugs make people do and say really stupid, awful things from time to time. This time around, I'm definitely going with the latter as the explanation.
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
bleedingheartland.com
Exclusive: Ethics board cleared use of state building for SOTU response
The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board gave advance approval of Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to deliver a nationally-televised speech on behalf of Republicans from state government property. Reynolds delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address from the terrace of the State Historical Building...
KCCI.com
Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes
GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
KCCI.com
US Marshals looking for homicide suspect with possible connections to Des Moines
OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Marshals office offering a $10,000 reward for information about a homicide suspect that may have connections to Des Moines. Investigators say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska and robbery in Omaha. According to investigators, leads in Chambers' case have...
KCCI.com
Renovations completed on the Polk County Historic Courthouse
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dedication this morning marked the completion of the $40 million renovation of the Polk County Historic Courthouse. "It has been restored to what it looked like, in many respects, when it first opened in 1906," said Judge Michael Huppert, Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District.
Teen injured in central Iowa shooting Sunday night
Police said a 17-year-old was shot on Sunday night in Des Moines’ southeast side.
