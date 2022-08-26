ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Alfred Mims
5d ago

well that's what he gets for silencing to a man that doesn't believe. he lost the election. and now wants the judge to feel sorry for him. but I bet you he want do that again. and everyone of them should stand trial in DC and not in the states. they live in and if they traveled to riot in DC. let them go back. and it's funny to me

5
KAAL-TV

Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
MASON CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa National Guard concerned about recruitment numbers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The workforce shortage is hitting Iowa's military. The Iowa National Guard said it's concerned about dwindling recruitment numbers, KGAN reports. Right now, the Army National Guard is fully staffed, but the Air National Guard is operating at about 98 percent and capacity. There is concern...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Dog attacks spark Iowa’s Breed-Specific Legislation conversation

If you owned a dog recently, you probably heard about breed-specific legislation. Breed-specific legislation are local and state laws and ordinances that prohibit specific dog breeds. This has been a subject of debate in Iowa after two serious dog attacks were reported this month. While this legislation means to protect...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Third person charged in Des Moines homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made a third arrest in a Des Moines homicide that claimed the life of22-year-old Charles Lovelady, of Des Moines. Police located and arrested Cedrick Charles Thomas Jr. in Detroit, Michigan on Friday. Des Moines detectives traveled to Detroit to continue their investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Stabs Cat, “God Told Me To Do it”

I'm a Christian. I believe in divine intervention. Crazy, beautiful, miraculous things happen in this world, and sometimes, there's no logical explanation for it all. I also believe that drugs make people do and say really stupid, awful things from time to time. This time around, I'm definitely going with the latter as the explanation.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kfornow.com

EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
NEBRASKA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Exclusive: Ethics board cleared use of state building for SOTU response

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board gave advance approval of Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to deliver a nationally-televised speech on behalf of Republicans from state government property. Reynolds delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address from the terrace of the State Historical Building...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
GRIMES, IA
KCCI.com

Renovations completed on the Polk County Historic Courthouse

DES MOINES, Iowa — A dedication this morning marked the completion of the $40 million renovation of the Polk County Historic Courthouse. "It has been restored to what it looked like, in many respects, when it first opened in 1906," said Judge Michael Huppert, Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District.
POLK COUNTY, IA

