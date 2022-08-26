ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Rose Complex construction brings changes to East Texas State Fair

East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. "We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas," said Starla Bickerstaff. "If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is."
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Nearby construction impacts East Texas State Fair preparations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With less than a month until the start of the East Texas State Fair, they are gearing up for opening day. But things are looking a bit different this year with construction in and around the fairgrounds. Construction of the Rose Complex is making fair preparations...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: New mascots get scholarships to Kilgore College

WebXtra: New mascots get scholarships to Kilgore College
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Brownsboro ISD School Bond

Brownsboro ISD School Bond
BROWNSBORO, TX
Lifestyle
KLTV

City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. “As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas church groups have come together in a partnership that has been more than two years in the making because of the pandemic. Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin were able to perform their ‘Circle of Praise’ concert for both cities. Beckie Compton is the Orchestra Director for Harmony Hill Baptist Church and said musicians love the chance to play.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Second Chipotle location coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A second Chipotle location is coming to Tyler. The company has obtained a building permit for a location in Cumberland Park. The company says the location will feature a digital drive thru pickup in addition to a dining room and front line. Chipotle says they plan...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview applicants flock to apply for housing voucher during shortened period

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s no secret that many people are struggling financially due to inflation and the high cost of housing. When they opened up their Housing Choice Voucher wait list, the City of Longview says they had over 900 applicants in just four hours. That compares to when they opened it last year for 24 hours and had over 1,000 applicants during that period of time.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD reports a student brought a weapon to Tyler High School on Tuesday. According to a letter to parents, a staff member reported to officials that a student might have a weapon on campus. The student was removed from the classroom and searched. A weapon was found in a student’s backpack with no immediate threat to students. Tyler ISD police detained the student and an investigation is ongoing.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Cass County fugitive, woman accompanying him, in custody

Two East Texans spoke with us today about their experience with fentanyl. The Literacy Council of Tyler provides the teachers and staff members, while Chapel Hill ISD provides the location and a childcare program while parents are taking the courses. New mascots get 2-year scholarships to Kilgore College. Updated: 4...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase

Two East Texans spoke with us today about their experience with fentanyl. Charles Spraberry and Shea Smith are in the Caddo Correctional Center until they are extradited to Texas. Officials have not said when that will take place. Chapel Hill ISD offers free ESL, GED courses to adults. Updated: 3...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man struck by train near downtown Tyler

Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County. Updated: 2 hours ago. A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Manhunt in Cass County for escaped inmate...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Brownsboro City Hall closed due to flooding

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro City Hall reports having to close Tuesday afternoon due to flooding. The city also advised drivers to use caution on Hwy 31 due to deep water in the eastbound lanes of the road.
BROWNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Apaches get first win with Coach Tanner Jacobson at helm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apaches’ new football coach got a big win in the team’s first game under his leadership, beating Resolution Prep College. Tanner Jacobson says it was good to get that first win under his belt. “Absolutely, it’s always different when the...
TYLER, TX

