Woodlawn to host U-High on Thursday at East Iberville; wet field surfaces may prompt other moves
Lightning prevented Woodlawn from playing its jamboree football game at home last week. Field conditions are forcing the Panthers, led by LSU quarterback commitment Rickie Collins, to host Class 3A power University High at 7 p.m. Thursday at East Iberville. “I was told Monday afternoon that we won’t be able...
Want to know who the top prep football teams are? Check out the LSWA's preseason polls
The Louisiana Sports Writers Association preseason football polls. First-place votes are in parentheses. Others receiving votes: Byrd 14, Alexandria 13, Carencro 11, John Curtis 9, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 9, Ouachita Parish 8, Ponchatoula 7, St. Augustine 2, Parkway 1. Class 4A. School Rec Pts. 1. Westgate (4) 0-0 112. 2. Warren...
As Mississippi Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency, Deion Sanders, Jackson State scramble for basic necessities
With Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declaring a water emergency in the state’s capital city, Jackson, Deion Sanders on Tuesday morning said he is left scrambling to find adequate facilities for the basic needs of his Jackson State University players just days before the Tigers’ season opener. Flooding from...
St. Amant Booster Club sponsors annual meal for coaches
The St. Amant High Booster Club recently hosted its annual Gator Nation Coaches and Administration Meal to kick off the 2022 Season, said Booster Club President James E. LeBlanc. For well over 25 years the St. Amant Booster Club has kicked the season off by hosting, serving and feeding all...
Boys and Girls Clubs help Louisiana youth thrive with support, safety and respect for all
Across Louisiana, Boys and Girls Clubs are providing thousands of children with a safe space to learn, grow, and prepare for college and career success. When a new youth comes to a Club, there is an orientation process to help them understand rules and expectations. These form of the basis of strong relationships and clearly resonate with youth, as 90% of Club respondents in a recent survey said it was “very true” that their Club has rules for how they should treat one another.
Stakeholders celebrate news of UL lab expansion, biopharmaceutical corridor that could employ 550
After the University of Louisiana at Lafayette played a key role in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in 2020, its New Iberia Research Center is poised for an upgrade that would allow the center to take a drug through research, testing and manufacturing. State and local officials announced to...
Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs
There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
Around the Felicianas for Aug. 31, 2022
OLLI in the Felicianas, a chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU and part of a network of 124, is for adults who are 50 and older. It has a couple of events planned for September. COFFEE: Jay Grymes, chief meteorologist at WAFB-TV, will be the guest speaker...
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 31, 2022
12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging. 11102 Bank St., Clinton. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Devotional:...
Letters: Louisiana Bond Commission's targeting of New Orleans reeks of White Supremacy
In an attempt to make New Orleans officials enforce the state’s abortion ban, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred an application for a $39 million line of credit for a project that would help mitigate flooding. Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “…we should not defer the ability to use the...
$100 million more for transportation: Louisiana receives other states' unspent money
Louisiana will get nearly $100 million in federal transportation aid that went unused by other states, officials said Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said it is the largest amount Louisiana has collected after successfully obligating the full amount of its federal assistance for 2021-22. The new allocation totals $97.8 million;...
Judge pauses D.R. Horton lawsuit 30 days to give homebuilder time to push case to arbiter
A Baton Rouge district judge says a Youngsville couple who experienced problems with a home built by D.R. Horton should have their day in court, but he stopped proceedings in their lawsuit for 30 days so the nation's largest homebuilder can ask an appeals court to send the case to arbitration.
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in St. Helena Parish
GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Last Stop Mini Mart on Highway 10 on Friday. Deputies arrived at the scene around 11:35 p.m. and found that five individuals had suffered injuries. Three of those people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.
Real estate developer sues St. Francisville, saying it's blocking apartment complex
A real estate developer is suing the town of St. Francisville and its mayor, alleging it is preventing it from finishing construction on an apartment complex and saying that the move is racially motivated. Discovery Real Estate and Development LLC filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday requesting an injunction be placed...
Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard
BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
Shots fired in St. Mary Parish, one suspect arrested, one still being sought
Morgan City Police Department responded to responded to the area of Egle Street in Shannon Homes in regard to reports of shots being fired just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. As a precaution, authorities issued a lockdown for local schools in the area. According to reports, Tiara Knighten and Tieka Junifer,...
