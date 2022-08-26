Across Louisiana, Boys and Girls Clubs are providing thousands of children with a safe space to learn, grow, and prepare for college and career success. When a new youth comes to a Club, there is an orientation process to help them understand rules and expectations. These form of the basis of strong relationships and clearly resonate with youth, as 90% of Club respondents in a recent survey said it was “very true” that their Club has rules for how they should treat one another.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO