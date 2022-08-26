ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Amant, LA

theadvocate.com

St. Amant Booster Club sponsors annual meal for coaches

The St. Amant High Booster Club recently hosted its annual Gator Nation Coaches and Administration Meal to kick off the 2022 Season, said Booster Club President James E. LeBlanc. For well over 25 years the St. Amant Booster Club has kicked the season off by hosting, serving and feeding all...
theadvocate.com

Boys and Girls Clubs help Louisiana youth thrive with support, safety and respect for all

Across Louisiana, Boys and Girls Clubs are providing thousands of children with a safe space to learn, grow, and prepare for college and career success. When a new youth comes to a Club, there is an orientation process to help them understand rules and expectations. These form of the basis of strong relationships and clearly resonate with youth, as 90% of Club respondents in a recent survey said it was “very true” that their Club has rules for how they should treat one another.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs

There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company

A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Aug. 31, 2022

OLLI in the Felicianas, a chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU and part of a network of 124, is for adults who are 50 and older. It has a couple of events planned for September. COFFEE: Jay Grymes, chief meteorologist at WAFB-TV, will be the guest speaker...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 31, 2022

12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging. 11102 Bank St., Clinton. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Devotional:...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
L'Observateur

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
LULING, LA
brproud.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Last Stop Mini Mart on Highway 10 on Friday. Deputies arrived at the scene around 11:35 p.m. and found that five individuals had suffered injuries. Three of those people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
WWL

Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard

BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
BUSH, LA

