ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
kgou.org

Walters calls for former Norman English teacher to have license revoked over sharing link to banned book resource

Former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier has repeatedly and publicly acknowledged she shared a QR code with students encouraging them to read banned books. She has also said she resigned because she didn’t think she could do her job well in the current climate surrounding House Bill 1775, a law that bans teaching controversial topics.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy