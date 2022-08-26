Read full article on original website
Related
kgou.org
Walters calls for former Norman English teacher to have license revoked over sharing link to banned book resource
Former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier has repeatedly and publicly acknowledged she shared a QR code with students encouraging them to read banned books. She has also said she resigned because she didn’t think she could do her job well in the current climate surrounding House Bill 1775, a law that bans teaching controversial topics.
kgou.org
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt holds $1000-per-plate fundraiser while anti-turnpike protestors demonstrate outside
Supporters of Gov. Kevin Stitt were met with a barrage of turnpike protestors outside of a Tuesday morning campaign fundraising luncheon. The governor — whose event advertised a suggested $1,000 donation per plate — entered and exited through a side door and never acknowledged demonstrators. About twenty protestors...
kgou.org
Sharing Indigenous Oklahoma stories at Field Museum exhibit ‘really inspiring’ for Stilwell students
StateImpact is on a tour around Oklahoma to gather voices, stories and more from youth. Reagan and Jimma are students at Stilwell High School. Earlier this year, the pair, along with their classmate Tyla, got to share some of the poetry they worked on at the Field Museum in Chicago as part of the Native Truths exhibit.
kgou.org
Whistleblowers allege embezzlement, fraud at Tahlequah nonprofit that championed Indigenous women
On her first day of work, Patti Mitchell walked into the National Indian Women’s Health Resource Center filled with pride. The walls were covered with black and white photographs of Native American women. As a Cherokee, Mitchell was thrilled to serve her people. From the middle of Indian Country,...
Comments / 0