ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ICCU Bengal Alumni Center construction on schedule

By Linda Larsen
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MCzV_0hX6ifyP00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State University ICCU Bengal Alumni Center is taking shape on campus.

It has large gathering spaces including an event area that can hold up to 950 people for large receptions or concerts.

It has a hall of champions, alumni offices, meeting rooms and outdoor patios and gardens.

On Friday, a group of alumni toured the 26,000 square foot building that will become an important gathering place for the bengal nation.

"We have over 80,000 and when they come to Pocatello, where are they gonna go? We just have never had a gathering spot," Scott Turner said. "And this is just going to be wonderful for that and in no small way it will lead to support at the university. Because as alumni come back and see a wonderful facility like this, they're going to want to be more important and they're going to want to help the university so we're looking forward to this thing. A very winning situation for everybody."

The alumni center is on schedule to be finished next spring.

The post ICCU Bengal Alumni Center construction on schedule appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

PCSD 25 levy reductions approved

In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved a series of reductions to the district’s ongoing levies funded by local taxpayers. The post PCSD 25 levy reductions approved appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Government
Pocatello, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

S Utah Avenue road closure begins Tuesday

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes for a couple of days this week as construction crews temporarily close a section of S Utah Avenue to remove an unused railroad crossing. The post S Utah Avenue road closure begins Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengal#Patios#College#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

ISU’s TRIO McNair Scholars Program earns $1.3 million grant

Idaho State University’s TRIO McNair Scholars Program has been awarded a five-year $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support ISU TRIO McNair Scholars as they prepare to continue their education by moving onward into doctoral programs. The post ISU’s TRIO McNair Scholars Program earns $1.3 million grant appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around

Sunny to start and mild in the valley with 72 by 10am and around 90 degrees later (87 in Idaho Falls) with some light hazy sun and windy at times in Idaho Falls and Pocatello,  winds southwest gusting to 20+ Mountains  have an isolated chance of storms with gusty winds and highs in the upper 70's to 80. The post Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Some sun and winds picking up today and light mountain storm chances 87°- Idaho Falls

Sunny to start and mild in the valley with 72 by 10am and around 90 degrees later (89 in Idaho Falls) with some light hazy sun  and windy at times in Idaho Falls and Pocatello,  winds southwest gusting to 20+ clouds building for mountains  and chance of storms with gusty winds and highs in the 80's. Lows The post Some sun and winds picking up today and light mountain storm chances 87°- Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy