fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta's unpaid auto bills could delay your 911 call

ATLANTA - There is currently a shortage of Atlanta police cars. Sources say this is because City Hall has not yet paid the repair bills to get them out of an auto shop. Police officers told Mayor Dickens last January that the availability of a working patrol car is a chronic headache for them. Especially in Zone 1 on the West side.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting at 14th Street gas station

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station along 14th Street Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at 329 14th Street NW in Home Park, which is listed as a BP gas station. Investigators have not released any information about the victim...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Women robbed at gunpoint at popular Atlanta club

Two women said they were robbed at gunpoint after a night at a popular club in Atlanta. They asked security to escort them to their cars when the pair of women say strangers suddenly approached them with guns. They say many of their personal belongings were stolen. The thieves are still on the loose.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury

ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hit-and-run driver's own call results in arrest, police say

ATLANTA - A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in the overnight hours on Wednesday in NW Atlanta. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Bolton Road NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were responding to a call about a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forest Park business owner gunned down in front of store, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Forest Park are trying to find the person who shot and killed a Clayton County business owner outside of his storefront earlier this month. While the investigation is ongoing, the victim’s family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward. "He was...
FOREST PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar

ATLANTA - Investigators are trying to figure out if a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta sports bar was targeted. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the PreGame Sports Bar And Grill on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to investigators,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

25 alleged members of 'whites-only' gang convicted of conspiracies, drug, weapon charges

ATLANTA - Federal prosecutors said 25 alleged gang members pleaded guilty to a decades-long criminal conspiracy that operated inside and outside Georgia prisons. U.S. Attorneys said "Ghostface Gangsters Gang," or GFG, is a "whites-only" gang founded in a Georgia jail circa 2000. Three of the gang's original seven founding members, known as "pillars," were among the defendants to plead guilty in the investigation that spanned multiple years.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

