Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Inside Atlanta's busiest trauma center
Shooting victims often end up in Grady Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center. A surgeon and paramedic describe what it's like to treat gunshot victims day after day.
Father of 5 found shot to death with broken chair covering body near busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they say shot and killed a father of five at a busy intersection. Police believe the man’s body was outside of an abandoned Western Union building just after sunrise, but they believe he was killed hours earlier. The victim...
fox5atlanta.com
Well-known man living on streets found shot to death in NW Atlanta parking lot
ATLANTA - A man was found murdered in the parking lot of a boarded up northwest Atlanta store. Someone reported a person was shot at around 7:20 a.m. on James Jackson Parkway. Loved ones said Clermon Walker lost his life the way he lived it, on the streets of Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta's unpaid auto bills could delay your 911 call
ATLANTA - There is currently a shortage of Atlanta police cars. Sources say this is because City Hall has not yet paid the repair bills to get them out of an auto shop. Police officers told Mayor Dickens last January that the availability of a working patrol car is a chronic headache for them. Especially in Zone 1 on the West side.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting at 14th Street gas station
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station along 14th Street Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at 329 14th Street NW in Home Park, which is listed as a BP gas station. Investigators have not released any information about the victim...
fox5atlanta.com
Women robbed at gunpoint at popular Atlanta club
Two women said they were robbed at gunpoint after a night at a popular club in Atlanta. They asked security to escort them to their cars when the pair of women say strangers suddenly approached them with guns. They say many of their personal belongings were stolen. The thieves are still on the loose.
fox5atlanta.com
Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury
ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
fox5atlanta.com
Hit-and-run driver's own call results in arrest, police say
ATLANTA - A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in the overnight hours on Wednesday in NW Atlanta. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Bolton Road NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were responding to a call about a...
fox5atlanta.com
Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
fox5atlanta.com
Forest Park business owner gunned down in front of store, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Forest Park are trying to find the person who shot and killed a Clayton County business owner outside of his storefront earlier this month. While the investigation is ongoing, the victim’s family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward. "He was...
3 arrested, including alleged gang member, after month-long operation
ATLANTA — A month-long investigation by the Atlanta police and its fugitive teams has led to three wanted suspects being arrested for armed robbery, aggravated assault and murder, officials announced on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 15, Johnny Norman was arrested...
fox5atlanta.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar
ATLANTA - Investigators are trying to figure out if a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta sports bar was targeted. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the PreGame Sports Bar And Grill on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to investigators,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta news for Monday, Aug. 29 | 7-year-old killed at family gathering in Atlanta
APD said she was shot in the head and died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Ava Phillips.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested on terroristic charges after SWAT standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a three and a half hour standoff, a SWAT standoff in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon ended with a peaceful resolution. Jason Travis Williams was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts. DeKalb County police said the standoff began when the sheriff's office requested help...
fox5atlanta.com
This happens every single night: Atlanta trauma surgeon talks about treating shooting survivors
ATLANTA - You see the shootings on the news. Dr. Elizabeth Benjamin sees what happens next, what bullet can do to the body. "It's terrible, it's really terrible," Benjamin says. "Patients come in, they're scared, obviously. They've lost a lot of blood." Dr. Benjamin is the chief of trauma surgery...
fox5atlanta.com
25 alleged members of 'whites-only' gang convicted of conspiracies, drug, weapon charges
ATLANTA - Federal prosecutors said 25 alleged gang members pleaded guilty to a decades-long criminal conspiracy that operated inside and outside Georgia prisons. U.S. Attorneys said "Ghostface Gangsters Gang," or GFG, is a "whites-only" gang founded in a Georgia jail circa 2000. Three of the gang's original seven founding members, known as "pillars," were among the defendants to plead guilty in the investigation that spanned multiple years.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl arrested in Peachtree City Walmart fire investigation
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City police have made an arrest in the four-alarm fire that caused massive damage to a local Walmart. FOX 5 has confirmed that a 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the fire. Investigators have not released the suspect's name. Investigators tell FOX 5's...
fox5atlanta.com
Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
