Jonesboro, AR

Arkansas man arrested in stabbing death of wife

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 57-year-old Marked Tree man was arrested in the stabbing death of his wife, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The stabbing occurred on the corner of Gary and Pecan Street around 8:50 p.m. Monday, said Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden. It was...
MARKED TREE, AR
Osceola police arrest man after reports of harboring runaway child

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Osceola police arrested a man who they said held a child hostage that had been reported missing. Our news content partners at KAIT 8 News said officers searched a home after receiving a search warrant for a residence in the 400 block of East Union in reference to a runaway kid being held.
OSCEOLA, AR
AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old boy out of West Memphis

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 2:10 p.m.:. An AMBER Alert was canceled Monday after a 4-year-old boy and his mother were located. An AMBER Alert was issued Monday for a 4-year-old boy out of West Memphis. The West Memphis Police Department said Caleb Johnson was picked up from daycare...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

