Arkansas man arrested in stabbing death of wife
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 57-year-old Marked Tree man was arrested in the stabbing death of his wife, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The stabbing occurred on the corner of Gary and Pecan Street around 8:50 p.m. Monday, said Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden. It was...
Osceola police arrest man after reports of harboring runaway child
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Osceola police arrested a man who they said held a child hostage that had been reported missing. Our news content partners at KAIT 8 News said officers searched a home after receiving a search warrant for a residence in the 400 block of East Union in reference to a runaway kid being held.
AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old boy out of West Memphis
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 2:10 p.m.:. An AMBER Alert was canceled Monday after a 4-year-old boy and his mother were located. An AMBER Alert was issued Monday for a 4-year-old boy out of West Memphis. The West Memphis Police Department said Caleb Johnson was picked up from daycare...
To increase activity, UAMS researchers advocate for safer roads in Forrest City
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences released in a newsletter on Tuesday that Forrest City needs to have safer roads so that children will have a place to increase physical activity. Researchers at UAMS and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension...
