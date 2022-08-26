ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut punitive damages law could limit what Sandy Hook plaintiffs get from Alex Jones

A cap on punitive damages looms over the Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury Superior Court that’s set to begin on Sept. 13. Infowars host Alex Jones was sued in Connecticut by a first responder and families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims after he repeatedly said the massacre was a hoax. He lost the defamation case by default last November, so jurors in the trial are only deciding how much he must pay the plaintiffs for claims that they were “profoundly harmed” by Jones.
wshu.org

Shinnecock Indian Nation opens annual powwow to the public

The annual Shinnecock Indian Powwow will be open to the public for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The 76th annual powwow will be on the tribe’s territory on Church Street in Southampton. Celebrations will begin Friday and continue through Labor Day weekend. The festivities will...
wshu.org

Great Meadows Marsh gets a $4 million restoration

Crew members and volunteers planted over 155,000 coastal plants and shrubs in Stratford, Connecticut's Great Meadows Marsh. A key part of Connecticut’s coastline has gotten a $4 million refresh. Officials unveiled the completion of the restoration project this week. Funding was announced back in October to restore over 30...
wshu.org

Shinnecock Bay on the rebound

Hard shell clams in Shinnecock Bay on Long Island have increased 17-fold. Low-income Connecticut residents will be getting some assistance with their heating bills this winter, fair housing advocates are suing the town of Woodbridge, and how the pandemic has shaken up Long Island school boards. Sabrina is host and...
wshu.org

Compliance monitor selected for Springfield Police consent decree

An independent compliance monitor has been hired to make sure the Springfield Police Department and the city are living up to a deal with the federal Department of Justice. Earlier this year, the city and the DOJ entered into a consent decree aimed at police reform. That was after a scathing 2020 federal report accused Springfield's narcotics unit of using excessive force repeatedly.
wshu.org

Suffolk County redistricting commission remains deadlocked

Suffolk County’s redistricting commission is deadlocked after nearly a year of back and forth. The once-every-ten-years process to redraw the county’s legislative districts is stymied over two competing maps — one favored by Republicans and one favored by Democrats. A vote this week split the bipartisan commission...
wshu.org

Challenged by financing options, Black business owners are turning to crowdsourcing

Black-owned businesses are highlighting how systemic racism continues to hurt their post-pandemic recovery efforts. Young Black entrepreneurs are turning toward crowdsourcing to keep their businesses open. Take Donte Branch, who moved to Connecticut last year. He said his Taekwondo instructor encouraged him to open a martial arts school two years...
wshu.org

Hartford students get warm welcome on first day back in school

Some Hartford public schools students were surprised on their first day back at school on Monday by members of Calling All Brothers, who cheered and high-fived students as they walked into Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School. As school buses started to roll in, Pastor AJ Johnson from Calling All Brothers...
