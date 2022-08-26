Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wshu.org
A plaque with the words 'Ku Klux Klan' still hangs on a building at West Point
A plaque with the words "Ku Klux Klan" written below a hooded figure holding what appears to be a rifle currently hangs on a building at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York. The marker referencing one of the country's most infamous hate groups is garnering attention...
wshu.org
Connecticut punitive damages law could limit what Sandy Hook plaintiffs get from Alex Jones
A cap on punitive damages looms over the Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury Superior Court that’s set to begin on Sept. 13. Infowars host Alex Jones was sued in Connecticut by a first responder and families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims after he repeatedly said the massacre was a hoax. He lost the defamation case by default last November, so jurors in the trial are only deciding how much he must pay the plaintiffs for claims that they were “profoundly harmed” by Jones.
wshu.org
Shinnecock Indian Nation opens annual powwow to the public
The annual Shinnecock Indian Powwow will be open to the public for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The 76th annual powwow will be on the tribe’s territory on Church Street in Southampton. Celebrations will begin Friday and continue through Labor Day weekend. The festivities will...
wshu.org
'To remember loved ones in a meaningful way': Fairfield to hold Overdose Awareness Day vigil
Aug. 31 marks International Overdose Awareness Day, which Fairfield will observe once again to raise awareness of the public health crisis. The town's fifth annual vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on the Sherman Town Green and is a space to remember people lost to an overdose, as well as those in recovery or people struggling with addiction.
wshu.org
Connecticut launches tech talent accelerator to better prepare students for available jobs
Connecticut has launched a partnership with seven public and private colleges and universities to provide students with the tech skills needed to fill high quality, good paying jobs. It's called the Connecticut Tech Talent Accelerator, which aims for the schools to collaborate with business groups to train the workforce needed...
wshu.org
Second recount for Bridgeport's 127th House District primary will again be challenged
Jack Hennessy said he will challenge the results of the recount for the state's 127th House District against Bridgeport City Councilman Marcus Brown. Brown was declared the winner of the state House District Democratic primary by a 573-to-571 tally after a second recount of the votes. Hennessy’s lawyer William Bloss...
wshu.org
Great Meadows Marsh gets a $4 million restoration
Crew members and volunteers planted over 155,000 coastal plants and shrubs in Stratford, Connecticut's Great Meadows Marsh. A key part of Connecticut’s coastline has gotten a $4 million refresh. Officials unveiled the completion of the restoration project this week. Funding was announced back in October to restore over 30...
wshu.org
Shinnecock Bay on the rebound
Hard shell clams in Shinnecock Bay on Long Island have increased 17-fold. Low-income Connecticut residents will be getting some assistance with their heating bills this winter, fair housing advocates are suing the town of Woodbridge, and how the pandemic has shaken up Long Island school boards. Sabrina is host and...
wshu.org
Compliance monitor selected for Springfield Police consent decree
An independent compliance monitor has been hired to make sure the Springfield Police Department and the city are living up to a deal with the federal Department of Justice. Earlier this year, the city and the DOJ entered into a consent decree aimed at police reform. That was after a scathing 2020 federal report accused Springfield's narcotics unit of using excessive force repeatedly.
wshu.org
Suffolk County redistricting commission remains deadlocked
Suffolk County’s redistricting commission is deadlocked after nearly a year of back and forth. The once-every-ten-years process to redraw the county’s legislative districts is stymied over two competing maps — one favored by Republicans and one favored by Democrats. A vote this week split the bipartisan commission...
wshu.org
Challenged by financing options, Black business owners are turning to crowdsourcing
Black-owned businesses are highlighting how systemic racism continues to hurt their post-pandemic recovery efforts. Young Black entrepreneurs are turning toward crowdsourcing to keep their businesses open. Take Donte Branch, who moved to Connecticut last year. He said his Taekwondo instructor encouraged him to open a martial arts school two years...
wshu.org
Connecticut Democrats try to sell Inflation Reduction Act to senior voters
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is helping the state’s Congressional Democrats sell their legislative accomplishments ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. He sees the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act as a win for senior voters. “This is going to represent real savings to each and every one of you. Over...
wshu.org
Hartford students get warm welcome on first day back in school
Some Hartford public schools students were surprised on their first day back at school on Monday by members of Calling All Brothers, who cheered and high-fived students as they walked into Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School. As school buses started to roll in, Pastor AJ Johnson from Calling All Brothers...
wshu.org
Stamford revisits the idea of starting a ferry service to New York City
Stamford is revisiting a long-standing dream of a ferry service to New York City. A survey from Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons office was sent to businesses in the city’s South End, asking how they would utilize the service if available. Responses were due at the end of last week.
wshu.org
Operation Fuel reports record number of Connecticut residents seeking help paying utility bills
It may still be August, but the number of Connecticut residents seeking help paying their utility bills is already on a record pace, the executive director of a Hartford-based nonprofit said. "We're hoping that we do not have to turn people away. Or we might have to lower the grant...
