ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Dan Lanning promotes Tony Washington to defensive graduate assistant

Ahead of Oregon football's season-opener against Georgia, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has promoted one of his off-field assistant coaches to a new role that allows him to gain valuable experience coaching on the field and help jumpstart his career. Lanning has moved Director of Player Personnel Tony Washington Jr...
EUGENE, OR
104.3 WOW Country

College Football Reacts To Bryan Harsin’s Decision

One of the most extended off season in Bryan Harsin's professional career is finally over as his Auburn Tigers prepare to play their first game of the season. Coach Harsin, his staff, and his family have been through a brutal off season where total strangers have questioned his personal and professional ethics. He's like that Elton John song, 'still standing.'
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#Game Day#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Everything Bronco Nation#Mdt#Boise State#Espn#College Gameday#The Boise State#Ucf#Pac 12#Kickoff
dawgnation.com

3 takeaways from Kirby Smart on Oregon: Emerging stars, acknowledging unknowns

ATHENS — It has been said “Man’s greatest fear is the unknown,” and that certainly applies in the control-heavy world of multi-million dollar football coaches. Kirby Smart is one of the more tireless workers in the head coaching industry, leaving very little to chance, and engineering a process that ensures maximum time and energy efficiency.
EUGENE, OR
Columbia Insight

One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills

Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho’s fire-prone rangelands. The post One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills appeared first on Columbia Insight. One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:06 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Sports
City
Boise, ID
City
Corvallis, OR
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Election results for Idaho school bonds and levies

BOISE, Idaho — Several school districts had bond or levy measures up for a vote on Tuesday, August 30. Results are unofficial until canvassed by county commissioners. Middleton School District No. 134 (Canyon County) General obligation bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass) Yes: 53.52%. No: 46.48%. DID NOT PASS.
BOISE, ID
beachconnection.net

S. Oregon Coast's Bandon Cranberry Festival Kicks Up a Colorful Storm of Taste, Music, Fun

(Bandon, Oregon) – One heckuva party will be happening shortly on the southern Oregon coast, as the 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival hits the lovely little town, with lots of the red morsels and a tradition that's closing in on a century. The Bandon Chamber of Commerce puts together the big event every year, and this one takes place on September 9-11, with most events located in Bandon City Park. (Photo courtesy Bandon Visitors Center)
BANDON, OR
KOOL 96.5

Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho

Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
IDAHO STATE
Lebanon-Express

Heat advisory issued for Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents are at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke through Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 while temperatures climb toward 95 degrees. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon calling for high temperatures of 95 to 100 for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Albany and...
CORVALLIS, OR
idahoednews.org

Analysis: The Legislature returns, and we pretty much know how this movie will end

Sorry to give away the ending, but Gov. Brad Little will most likely get his way. Sometime Thursday, or maybe Friday, lawmakers will probably pass Little’s ambitious one-and-done special session bill. Barring the unforeseen, they will pump another $410 million a year into education, green-light $500 million in one-shot tax refunds and roll back income taxes by more than $150 million a year.
IDAHO STATE
KGW

PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat

SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage will occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to reenergize "a new underground wire...
SALEM, OR
Post Register

Big warm up headed our way

BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — Prepare for a series of triple-digit days this week as an upper level ridge brings hotter than normal temperatures. The valley is projected to see four days at or above 100 degrees beginning Tuesday until Friday this week. These temperatures will be about 15-20 degrees above normal temperatures. Heat advisories may go into place later this afternoon for several parts of the region.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy