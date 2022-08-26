Fun times at the Midland County Fair

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – Now in its 13th year, the Midland County Fair has it all!

Roughly 25,000 West Texans are expected to visit the fair this weekend, and they’ll get to experience 50 different vendors, 25 different food options, live music and other entertainers, and a whole lot more.

“If you can’t find something that you like to do out here then something’s wrong because there’s so much to do,” said the fair’s executive director, Kasey Kelly.

There’s a wide variety of local vendors and visiting vendors from other corners of the Lone Star State and beyond. The folks at Skip’s Salsa out of Amarillo have sold their products in Midland before but this is their first time at the fair.

“We are so excited just to see everybody, and sell some salsa and jelly, and just have fun,” said Tami Potts with Skip’s Salsa.

The Midland County Fair kicks off on Friday, August 26th and runs through Sunday.

