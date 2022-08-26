Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Two taken to the hospital after crash in Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, including a 14-year-old Fredericksburg girl, on Wednesday morning after a crash in Bremer County. Officials said it happened at about 6:30 a.m. at Reed Avenue and 140th Street. That’s west of Sumner. Bremer County deputies said...
KCRG.com
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams involving pets. Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to reopen Thursday. The Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library will reopen on Thursday after a fire in July forced its closure. First Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes football picks first...
KCRG.com
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic was backed up as much as six miles on I-380 Wednesday morning after a crash near Shueyville. The Iowa DOT reported the northbound lanes I-380 were closed, between exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28 and exit 10: County Road F12, for several hours.
kmaland.com
Farmer dies in farming accident
An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. Better Business Bureau explains scams involving pets. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams...
KCRG.com
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Sunday evening crash in Linn County, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:31 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane, located between Cedar Rapids and Palo. Deputies believe that the driver of a pickup truck that was heading east on Blairs Ferry Road lost control, crossed against two lanes of traffic and entered the ditch on the north side of the road. The pickup rolled, but came to rest upright.
KCJJ
Oxford man reportedly soiled himself when getting tested for OWI
An Oxford man has been arrested on an OWI warrant stemming from an August 19th incident where he allegedly had to be transported to a local hospital by ambulance after passing out and soiling himself. The arrest report indicates that 54-year-old Steven Wright of Highway 6 Northwest was found passed...
Cedar Rapids Police release name of man shot and killed by officers
UPDATE 2:10PM: The man killed by police has been identified as 22-year-old Cedar Rapids resident William Isaac Rich. CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – One person is dead after being shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning. It happened around 12:55 a.m. at 5560 6th Street S.W at […]
KCRG.com
Dubuque police trying to identify burglary suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are asking for help identifying someone who allegedly committed a burglary. Police said it happened in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. on August 23. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to submit it on the city’s website....
KCCI.com
Volunteer fire department in Mahaska County responds to one of its own
BARNES CITY, Iowa — Barnes City is down a volunteer firefighter and a contagious laugh around the station following a medical emergency Saturday in which firefighters responded to try to help one of their own. Gary DeCook, who had served on the Barnes City Volunteer Fire Department for 17...
KCRG.com
Man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids shot a man they say was brandishing a weapon outside HACAP’s Inn Circle Housing, early Tuesday morning. The man died as a result of the shooting. In a press release, police said they responded to a domestic disturbance at 5560...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged road rage incident involving firearm near Hawkeye Wildlife Area gun range
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm at another motorist while intoxicated with a child in the car near a Johnson County gun range. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called to Plotz Road near Falcon Avenue just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a subject who had flashed a gun during a road rage incident near the Hawkeye Wildlife Shotgun and Archery Range. Deputies caught up to the suspect’s 2015 Nissan Juke near the intersection of 120th Street and Greencastle Avenue, just west of Swisher. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Seth Beason of 21st Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, admitted to drinking, had a cold, open can of beer in the vehicle and provided a breath alcohol sample of .090% at 5:45pm. Deputies also say there was a child in the vehicle in an unsecured car seat.
KCJJ
Urinating passenger catches attention of Johnson County deputies, driver arrested for OWI
A urinating passenger caught the attention of a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, leading to the drunk driving arrest of a Florida woman. The deputy reports seeing a man urinating next to a 2011 Mercedes Sedan parked by the side of Highway 1 just south of Solon just before 9:00 Wednesday night. A woman identified as 36-year-old Kristy Clayton of Jennings, Florida reportedly told the deputy she had driven up to that point. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety testing and provided a breath alcohol level of .097%.
KCRG.com
One person hospitalized after shooting in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted for medical treatment after being shot on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:22 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to the 1800 block of Central Avenue for a report of gunshots. Officers located a man who had been shot and took him to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. The man, who was not identified, was later taken via air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for additional treatment.
KCJJ
Video emerges of Iowa City police chase that locked down nearby school; KCJJ obtains aerial photos of damage to field
KCJJ has obtained aerial photos of the damage caused to a cornfield following a police chase through southeast Iowa City Friday afternoon. A video has also emerged on social media of the chase itself, which temporarily locked down a nearby elementary school. Officers say they began pursuing a stolen 2006...
Inmate Serving 57-Year Term For Killing Now Accused Of Attack Inside Linn County Jail
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — An inmate serving a 57-year term for his part in a killing is now accused of attacking another inmate inside the Linn County Jail. Johnny Church is charged with willful injury resulting in serious injury and tampering with a witness or juror. Church changed his name from Drew Blahnik after his sentencing. He was behind bars for his involvement in the 2018 killing of Chris Bagley. This latest attack took place inside a cellblock bathroom last May.
KCRG.com
Levy proposed in Jones County would help fund rural EMS
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Funding emergency medical services is a concern in many rural parts of the state. It’s what’s prompting leaders in Jones County to propose a new levy. They’re asking voters to approve 35 cents per $1,000 in valuation. As an example, the tax would be...
KCJJ
Iowa City elementary school locked down during police chase through nearby cornfield
An Iowa City elementary school was briefly locked down during a nearby police chase through a cornfield on Friday. Officers began pursuing a stolen 2006 Toyota Tacoma being driven by 36-year-old Deonte House just after 2:45 Friday afternoon near Scott Boulevard and Highway 6. The chase led to the roundabout at Sycamore Street and McCollister Boulevard, where House drove into a cornfield. Witnesses tell KCJJ House drove around the cornfield seemingly randomly before ditching the car and attempting to flee on foot. Damage to the corn in the field is estimated at over $10,000.
KCJJ
Columbus Junction man accused of stealing phone and getting cash from an app
A Columbus Junction man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft of a cellphone from a downtown Iowa City bar. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 pm on February 26th. 22-year-old Jose Cerezo allegedly stole an IPhone 12 Pro worth about $1000 from the Fieldhouse Bar on South Dubuque Street. He then reportedly used the phone to send himself $500 from the victim’s CashApp account.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of violating no-contact order hours after it was issued
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested after allegedly violating a no-contact order three times within two days after its issue. 34-year-old Curtis Larson allegedly went to the protected party’s residence Saturday night around 11:45, a few hours after being served with the no-contact order. He reportedly threw rocks at the woman’s window and then spoke to her, but fled before police arrived.
Comments / 0