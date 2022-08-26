Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Former Augusta University President William Bloodworth has passed away
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University has confirmed that former president Dr. William Bloodworth has died. According to the University, Bloodworth was born in Texas and had been married to his wife for 51 years. He served as President of Augusta College/Augusta State University, now known as Augusta University, from...
wfxg.com
AU students raise awareness of crime statistics with sidewalk demonstration
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sociology students at Augusta University spent Wednesday afternoon making their mark and raising awareness. There were 21,570 murders across the United States in 2020, according to the FBI. Today, there are 21,570 tally marks on the sidewalk of Allgood Hall at Augusta University. "If I put...
wfxg.com
Burke County High School adds new lab for students
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - Burke County High School officials are taking off the wraps of their new climbing lab for students interested in electrical careers after school. The lab is the first of its kind in the CSRA. Mark Flowers, a technology instructor at Burke County, came up with the idea.
Investigators searching for missing Augusta man
Investigators need your help in locating an Augusta man last seen earlier this month walking along the 3000 block of Tad Court.
Two shot on Nordahl Drive in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Augusta University […]
wfxg.com
Augusta Commissioners approve millage rollback
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta commissioners on Tuesday voted to rollback the millage rate. The vote was 9-1 with commissioner Bobby Williams the lone opposition vote. Williams later said he intended to vote "yes" but accidentally pressed the wrong button on the voting device. By voting to advertise the rate, they set up for adoption in the coming week.
wfxg.com
Operation Hands Across the Border begins in the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's almost time for a busy travel weekend for Labor Day! Law enforcement plans to be out to prevent traffic deaths starting Wednesday night. This effort is called "Hands Across the Border." During this time, you will see agencies on both sides of the river doing check points.
WRDW-TV
Separate traffic accidents claim two lives in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement officers are investigating two fatal accidents that happened over the weekend in Augusta. An Aiken man died after an accident Friday night at Old Savannah Road and Roselle Street. The coroner has identified Brian Heath, 28, as the victim in that crash. Deputies...
wfxg.com
Student charged after threatening Lakeside High School, other students
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County School officials are investigating after a student allegedly threatened Lakeside High School and another student Tuesday. According to the district, Administrators and the School Resource Officer responded immediately to investigate the threats. The student was removed from campus and charged with terroristic threats...
wfxg.com
Greenbrier Middle School alerts parents to student charged with terroristic threats
(EVANS, GA) - Yet another letter has been sent to parents alerting them to an incident involving students, this time at Greenbrier Middle School. According to a letter dated August 31, 2022, Principal Toni Cliatt writes that on Tuesday evening, after school hours, Columbia County Sheriff's Deputies alerted them to text messages sent from one student threatening harm against another. The Columbia County School District Police took over and say that one student was charged with terroristic threats and acts and has been removed from campus.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County patrol cars damaged in crash on Tobacco Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Richmond County cars were found damaged after an apparent crash on Tobacco Road. The crash site was near the Richmond County Correctional Institution. Our News 12 crew on the scene says tow trucks arrived to remove the damaged cars after 10 a.m. One car had...
wfxg.com
Augusta woman sentenced for concealing mother's remains in the backyard of her home
(AUGUSTA, GA) - An Augusta woman, convicted of concealing her mother's death, knows her legal fate. Melissa Lockhart was sentenced to ten years, with three years to serve. Lockhart was arrested on June 3rd 2021, after deputies found her mother's remains in a shallow grave in the backyard of her Tobacco Road home.
Crime increasing in Wrens
WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — Crime is increasing in Wrens. Authorities say most of the incidents involve young people — in Pine Valley. Two guns and a large number of drugs were found recently following a fight. During an altercation with a police officer, two people tried to pull a gun from their backpack — they […]
wfxg.com
Traffic moving again after Crossing Guard hit at Harlem Middle School
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to Appling Harlem Highway at the entrance to Harlem Middle School at 6:47 a.m. Tuesday due to a crossing guard being struck. Upon investigation, the driver of a Jeep Patriot failed to stop and struck Crossing Guard...
wfxg.com
Day two of Richmond County's "Operation Lifted Cloud" aimed at clearing fines
(AUGUSTA, GA) - IF YOU HAVE OUTSTANDING MISDEMEANOR WARRANTS IN RICHMOND COUNTY THERE'S AN OPPORTUNITY TODAY FOR YOU TO CLEAR IT: THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS HOLDING OPERATION "LIFTED CLOUD" AT THE GREATER YOUNG ZION BAPTIST CHURCH ON SAND BAR FERRY ROAD. wEDNESDAY WAS THE LAST DAY OF OPERATION LIFTED CLOUD....
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Missing man found in Richmond County
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Augusta man. Mark Cole was last seen leaving his residence on the 2200 block of Tubman Home Road, on foot, around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators say Cole was last seen wearing a grey collared shirt, black shorts, and grey shoes.
Mother pleads for return of missing son
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A mother is pleading for her son’s return after his disappearance four weeks ago. “I know I’d tell him I love him and I’ve missed him and I would give him a big hug,” Sally Williams told NewsChannel 6 as she waits for her son’s return. It’s been more than four […]
wfxg.com
Hotel shooting in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Saturday night, a man allegedly destroyed his hotel room and fired a gun several times, striking a man in another hotel room. At 6:44pm, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriffs Office responded to the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek lane. They found one victim who had...
communitytimessc.com
1 Dead Following Shooting Near SC State University
A Midlands woman was killed in a Sunday night shooting that caused South Carolina State University to temporarily close its campus. Safiya Daniels, a 27-year-old Irmo resident, was fatally wounded in the shooting on Buckley Street in Orangeburg, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Monday in a news release. That’s 486 feet from the S.C. State campus. Daniels was taken to Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg where she died, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a crash involving a car and a dirt bike left one dead. The incident happened Sunday night just before 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The person riding the dirt bike was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died there […]
