ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

Former Augusta University President William Bloodworth has passed away

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University has confirmed that former president Dr. William Bloodworth has died. According to the University, Bloodworth was born in Texas and had been married to his wife for 51 years. He served as President of Augusta College/Augusta State University, now known as Augusta University, from...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

AU students raise awareness of crime statistics with sidewalk demonstration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sociology students at Augusta University spent Wednesday afternoon making their mark and raising awareness. There were 21,570 murders across the United States in 2020, according to the FBI. Today, there are 21,570 tally marks on the sidewalk of Allgood Hall at Augusta University. "If I put...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Burke County High School adds new lab for students

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - Burke County High School officials are taking off the wraps of their new climbing lab for students interested in electrical careers after school. The lab is the first of its kind in the CSRA. Mark Flowers, a technology instructor at Burke County, came up with the idea.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Augusta, GA
Education
City
Augusta, GA
WJBF

Two shot on Nordahl Drive in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Augusta University […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta Commissioners approve millage rollback

(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta commissioners on Tuesday voted to rollback the millage rate. The vote was 9-1 with commissioner Bobby Williams the lone opposition vote. Williams later said he intended to vote "yes" but accidentally pressed the wrong button on the voting device. By voting to advertise the rate, they set up for adoption in the coming week.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Operation Hands Across the Border begins in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's almost time for a busy travel weekend for Labor Day! Law enforcement plans to be out to prevent traffic deaths starting Wednesday night. This effort is called "Hands Across the Border." During this time, you will see agencies on both sides of the river doing check points.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Separate traffic accidents claim two lives in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement officers are investigating two fatal accidents that happened over the weekend in Augusta. An Aiken man died after an accident Friday night at Old Savannah Road and Roselle Street. The coroner has identified Brian Heath, 28, as the victim in that crash. Deputies...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ceelo Green
wfxg.com

Student charged after threatening Lakeside High School, other students

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County School officials are investigating after a student allegedly threatened Lakeside High School and another student Tuesday. According to the district, Administrators and the School Resource Officer responded immediately to investigate the threats. The student was removed from campus and charged with terroristic threats...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Greenbrier Middle School alerts parents to student charged with terroristic threats

(EVANS, GA) - Yet another letter has been sent to parents alerting them to an incident involving students, this time at Greenbrier Middle School. According to a letter dated August 31, 2022, Principal Toni Cliatt writes that on Tuesday evening, after school hours, Columbia County Sheriff's Deputies alerted them to text messages sent from one student threatening harm against another. The Columbia County School District Police took over and say that one student was charged with terroristic threats and acts and has been removed from campus.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County patrol cars damaged in crash on Tobacco Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Richmond County cars were found damaged after an apparent crash on Tobacco Road. The crash site was near the Richmond County Correctional Institution. Our News 12 crew on the scene says tow trucks arrived to remove the damaged cars after 10 a.m. One car had...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paine College#Scholarships#Accreditation#Philadelphia
WJBF

Crime increasing in Wrens

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — Crime is increasing in Wrens. Authorities say most of the incidents involve young people — in Pine Valley. Two guns and a large number of drugs were found recently following a fight. During an altercation with a police officer, two people tried to pull a gun from their backpack — they […]
WRENS, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Missing man found in Richmond County

(AUGUSTA, GA) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Augusta man. Mark Cole was last seen leaving his residence on the 2200 block of Tubman Home Road, on foot, around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators say Cole was last seen wearing a grey collared shirt, black shorts, and grey shoes.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WJBF

Mother pleads for return of missing son

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A mother is pleading for her son’s return after his disappearance four weeks ago. “I know I’d tell him I love him and I’ve missed him and I would give him a big hug,” Sally Williams told NewsChannel 6 as she waits for her son’s return. It’s been more than four […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Hotel shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Saturday night, a man allegedly destroyed his hotel room and fired a gun several times, striking a man in another hotel room. At 6:44pm, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriffs Office responded to the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek lane. They found one victim who had...
AUGUSTA, GA
communitytimessc.com

1 Dead Following Shooting Near SC State University

A Midlands woman was killed in a Sunday night shooting that caused South Carolina State University to temporarily close its campus. Safiya Daniels, a 27-year-old Irmo resident, was fatally wounded in the shooting on Buckley Street in Orangeburg, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Monday in a news release. That’s 486 feet from the S.C. State campus. Daniels was taken to Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg where she died, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF

Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a crash involving a car and a dirt bike left one dead. The incident happened Sunday night just before 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The person riding the dirt bike was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died there […]
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy