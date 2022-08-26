ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota ranked as hardest working state in country

(Fargo, ND) -- Our state is full of hard workers, and that has been reinforced by WalletHub's latest study. The Personal Finance Website has ranked it's hardest working top states, and North Dakota ranks number one. The study was done across ten key metrics, including average work-week hours to share...
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed

(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
North Dakota State
Minnesota looking to expand medical Marijuana eligibility

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota is looking to add more medical conditions that qualify someone for medical pot. Minnesota's Medical Cannabis Program wants to add Gastroparesis, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and Opioid Use Disorder to the list of conditions that can get someone a medical marijuana prescription. There are...
Gas prices continue on pace with National Average in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to track in concert with the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded here has fallen to a little over three dollars, 79 cents, this as the corresponding national average also dropped to settle at about three 85.
Walz authorizes emergency assistance for eight counties

(St. Paul, MN) -- Eight Minnesota counties are going to receive emergency assistance after flooding and severe weather. Governor Tim Walz authorized the assistance Friday for Becker, Benton, Cottonwood, Freeborn, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, and Rock Counties. This comes after separate weather events in those areas April 22nd and July 5th.
Walz, Jensen speak as campaign heats up in race for Minnesota Governor

(Falcon Heights, MN) -- Minnesota's governor is putting his best spin on just how much learning kids in the state's public schools missed over the past two years. Governor Tim Walz said 80 percent of kids missed just 10 days of in-person classes because of the coronavirus. He said Republicans are taking his school closures 'out of context.' The governor, however, said he was only talking about last school year, and not the 2020 school year. He also isn't counting online classes as closing schools.
North Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer details remaining construction projects in Cass County

(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation official says construction projects across Cass County are well on their way or nearing completion. North Dakota Department of Transportation Professional Engineer Joe Peyerl joined WDAY Midday to speak about some of the remaining projects still ongoing in our region. Peyerl says the county is currently in the midst of the heaviest periods of construction.
Teen driver could face charges after deadly Richland County crash

(Barney, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is releasing more information after a Fargo man died in a early Saturday morning head-on crash in Richland County. 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi was killed in that crash along Highway 13 east of Barney around 2:15 a.m.. Two 19-year-old men from South Dakota...
8-30-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2

03:09 - Sergeant Wade Kadrmas - North Dakota Highway Patrol - Trooper Talk. 43:07 - Representative Jordan Rasmussen - Minnesota House District 08A. Call and tell us at 1-800-228-0550. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, Google, or YouTube.
