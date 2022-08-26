(Falcon Heights, MN) -- Minnesota's governor is putting his best spin on just how much learning kids in the state's public schools missed over the past two years. Governor Tim Walz said 80 percent of kids missed just 10 days of in-person classes because of the coronavirus. He said Republicans are taking his school closures 'out of context.' The governor, however, said he was only talking about last school year, and not the 2020 school year. He also isn't counting online classes as closing schools.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO