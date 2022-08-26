Read full article on original website
Related
kuer.org
988 is getting more calls in Utah, but the lifeline’s shorter number may not be what’s at play
The Utah Crisis Lifeline has seen an increase in calls since the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched. Between August and July, there was a 7% increase. But it’s hard to tell if the shorter phone number was the cause because the Utah Crisis Line tends to see higher call volumes every month.
kuer.org
Advocates see ‘slow’ progress on Utah State Correctional Facility medication and mosquito issues
The Utah Department of Corrections is responding after families of inmates spoke out about conditions at the new state correctional facility in Salt Lake City. Advocates had seen an uptick in a range of complaints from medication access to a mosquito infestation. In terms of the issues that led to...
kuer.org
UDOT says it’s gonna be a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon (eventually)
The Utah Department of Transportation identified the gondola as its preferred alternative to address traffic issues in Little Cottonwood Canyon — but the agency doesn’t currently have enough money for it and for now, plans to enhance bus service. This announcement follows more than 14,000 comments that were...
Comments / 1