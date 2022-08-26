ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Ex-US Air Force sergeant gets life in deputy's killing

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

A former Air Force sergeant who was linked to an anti-government extremist movement and in 2020 attacked law enforcement officials amid protests over the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a Northern California sheriff’s sergeant.

Steven Carrillo , 33, pleaded guilty in June to all nine counts, including murder, for the killing of Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. Also in June, a federal judge sentenced Carrillo to 41 years in prison for killing David Patrick Underwood, a federal security agent who was attacked along with a colleague while guarding a federal building in Oakland.

Prosecutors said that on June 6, 2020, Carrillo ambushed sheriff’s deputies in Santa Cruz County who were responding to a report of a van containing firearms and bomb-making materials. Gutzwiller, 38, was killed and several other law enforcement officials were wounded.

Carrillo, of Santa Cruz, was arrested after he ambushed officials in the community of Ben Lomond.

Prosecutors said Carrillo, of Santa Cruz, had ties to the “boogaloo” movement, a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists who connected online. Experts say the group started in alt-right culture on the internet with the belief that there is an impending U.S. civil war.

In February, Carrillo pleaded guilty to Underwood's killing and admitted to posting messages on Facebook a day before the May 29, 2020, shooting in Oakland asking anyone if they were “down to boog” and saying he was ready to act and not just talk. He also admitted firing 19 rounds from a homemade AR-15 rifle from the back of a white van being driven by a man he connected with online.

“I aligned myself with the anti-government movement and wanted to carry out violent acts against federal law enforcement officers in particular,” Carrillo said then.

Carrillo fatally shot Underwood after opening fire on a guard shack as hundreds marched on the streets against police brutality following the May 2020 killing of Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

In the California case, Robert Alvin Justus Jr., of Millbrae, drove the van, according to prosecutors. He faces federal charges of murder and attempted murder in the case.

A week after the shooting in Oakland, deputies arrested Carrillo shortly after he killed Gutzwiller.

LADbible

Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself

A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting

The FBI has concluded their forensic report on the shooting on the set of Rust—and concluded that the gun used to fatally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to a forensic report obtained by ABC News. In October 2021, Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. The western film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also hit during the incident. Baldwin has repeatedly stated it was a horrible accident but insisted he did not pull the trigger. But ABC News reports that the accidental discharge testing determined the firearm used in the shooting—a .45 Colt—could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The report is a part of the criminal investigation into the on-set shooting led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. It is not immediately clear whether the gun used in the FBI’s report was the exact gun used during the shooting or a similar type. Read it at ABC News
PUBLIC SAFETY
