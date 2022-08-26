Hot weekend for Indiana with mostly sunshine
INDIANAPOLIS – Hot weekend ahead with mostly sunny skies to start. Isolated storm chances as we head to the start of the week.
Fireworks at Victory Field
Great evening with warm temperatures underway at Victory Field! FOX59 will have a fireworks display directly following the Indians WIN!
Saturday at a glance
Warming temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the first part of the weekend. Dry skies and sunshine is on tap for tomorrow.
Weekend sunshine with very low rain chances
Both Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine. Rain chances remain very low, but we may see a few isolated showers start to pick up into Sunday afternoon.
Indianapolis 7-day forecast
