Hot weekend for Indiana with mostly sunshine

By Alyssa Andrews
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Hot weekend ahead with mostly sunny skies to start. Isolated storm chances as we head to the start of the week.

Fireworks at Victory Field

Great evening with warm temperatures underway at Victory Field! FOX59 will have a fireworks display directly following the Indians WIN!

Saturday at a glance

Warming temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the first part of the weekend. Dry skies and sunshine is on tap for tomorrow.

Weekend sunshine with very low rain chances

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine. Rain chances remain very low, but we may see a few isolated showers start to pick up into Sunday afternoon.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

FOX59

