Bills fall in the preseason for the first time since 2018

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Bills fall to the Panthers 21-0 in their final pre-season game of the year. This is the first time that Buffalo has lost in the pre-season since their 2018 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

After a lightning delay pushed kickoff back from seven o'clock to 7:36, Carolina opened the scoring for the game on their second drive. The Panthers were led down the field by Baker Mayfield in six and a half minutes. Mayfield capped off the drive with a 2 yard pass to D'onta Foreman, Zane Gonzalez scored the extra point making it 7-0 Carolina.

At the end of the first quarter the Bills had two unsuccessful drives. Leading the way for the offense was Jake Kumerow with 14 yards on one reception, James Cook also had 13 rushing yards on 3 carries.

The Bills offence opened the second quarter with an interception from Case Keenum that was intended for Isaiah Hodgins but was picked off by Jeremy Chinn. Baker Mayfield then threw the ball 19 yards to wide receiver Shi Smith, Zane Gonzalez made the extra-point attempt making the score 14-0 Carolina.

The Bills offense struggled to get going as the second half started with another turnover on downs. Sam Darnold then got his turn to lead the Carolina offense, going 45 yards in 10 plays, capping off the drive with a one yard quarterback run. John Hekker scored the point after attempt making the score 21-0 Carolina.

Ultimately, the Bills were not able to produce anything offensively all game. Despite flashes late in the third quarter and early on in the fourth, the team would fall short every drive.

Matt Barkley led the way for Bills quarterbacks with nine completions on 13 attempts for 100 yards. Raheem Blackshear led the way on the rushing front for the team with 13 carries for 47 rushing yards, he also added two receptions for 12 receiving yards. Finally, wide receiver Neil Pau'u was the leading receiver with 4 receptions for 46 yards.

GAME SUMMARY

First Quarter:

7-0 CAROLINA: Panthers touchdown (6:05) - Baker Mayfield dumps off a two-yard pass to D’onta Foreman for the touchdown. (Zane Gonzalez’s extra point attempt is good)

Drive info: 12 plays, 53 yards, 6:30

Second Quarter:

14-0 CAROLINA: Panthers touchdown (12:09) - Baker Mayfield tosses a 19-yard touchdown pass to Shi Smith for a touchdown. (Zane Gonzalez’s extra point attempt is good)

Drive info: 3 plays, 27 yards, 1:35

Third Quarter:

21-0 CAROLINA: Panthers touchdown (7:000 - Sam Darnold rushes for 1 yard and scores a touchdown. (John Hekker’s extra point attempt is good)

Drive info: 10 plays, 45 yards, 5:07

Fourth Quarter:

No Scoring Plays

What's next:

The Bills will have the next week off ahead of their season opener against the defending Super Bowl Champion: Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, September 8th. The week one kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on the official home of the Buffalo Bills - WGR Sports Radio 550.