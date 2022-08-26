(The Center Square) – A new report shows that Connecticut’s law enforcement agencies use force 1% of the time. The Institute of Municipal and Regional Policy used police use of force from across the state in its report. Kenneth Barone, associate director of the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy, told The Center Square that the report was a challenge as it is the first of its kind and only the second state-wide analysis of use of force in the nation.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO