Watch now: Aubrey Trail's attorney argues in-court suicide attempt should have been automatic mistrial
Aubrey Trail's attorney argued Thursday that he should get a new trial because his in-court suicide attempt in front of the jury should have resulted in a mistrial. But several Nebraska Supreme Court justices expressed concerns that other defendants could follow his lead to stage something shocking to get a mistrial if they felt trial wasn't going their way.
Report reveals force used in 1% of arrest incidents in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – A new report shows that Connecticut’s law enforcement agencies use force 1% of the time. The Institute of Municipal and Regional Policy used police use of force from across the state in its report. Kenneth Barone, associate director of the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy, told The Center Square that the report was a challenge as it is the first of its kind and only the second state-wide analysis of use of force in the nation.
Wolf announces effort to pardon residents of marijuana-related convictions
Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Thursday announced a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people who have been convicted in select minor, nonviolent marijuana cases. The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will accept applications for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project through Friday, Sept. 30. The state estimates that...
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Ohio spending $733M on substance abuse and recovery efforts
(The Center Square) – Tax dollars are funding more than $733 million in substance abuse education, prevention and treatment in Ohio, according to a report from Gov. Mike DeWine. Recovery Ohio 2021 Annual Review details spending on at least 47 projects related to education, workforce development, prevention, harm reduction,...
Dove hunting season opens Saturday
SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia dove hunting season opens Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “The opening day of dove hunting season is a highly anticipated even for wing shooters, and it always feels like the big kickoff for the fall hunting season,” Alan Isler, chief of the WRD Game Management Section. “During the dove season, whether it is opening day or later in the season, I want to encourage you to make plans to visit a public dove field. Game management staff have been working hard to prepare these fields and attract as many doves as possible.”
Candidates turn in petitions to run for Millard-area seat in Nebraska Legislature
Two candidates have submitted petition signatures to run for the Millard-area legislative seat held by state Sen. Rich Pahls until his death in late April. They include Kathleen Kauth, a businesswoman who was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts as Pahls' replacement, and Tim Royers, a teacher who ran for the seat in 2020.
West Nile on the rise in Louisiana; health officials urge caution
SHREVEPORT, La. — West Nile virus is on the rise in Louisiana, and case numbers are higher this year than last, with one case of neuroinvasive West Nile reported in the Acadiana area. Louisiana health officials are urging resident to take precautions. Birds are the primary hosts of West...
Feds reimburse Michigan $50M for emergency road and bridge repairs from 2020 flooding damage
(The Center Square) — The Federal Highway Administration has awarded Michigan $50 million to reimburse emergency road and bridge repairs after heavy rain and dam failures in 2020 caused widespread flooding in mid-Michigan. The deluge caused more than 10,000 people to evacuate from 3,500 homes, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Oregon using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oklahoma using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent east-west access with the I-70 corridor. The Port of Baltimore ranks at the top in the nation for automobile imports.
Report recommends improvements to Oklahoma's behavioral health services
(The Center Square) - Despite over 200 behavioral health service providers, including 17 state agencies, Oklahoma is seeing substance abuse and suicide rates above the national average, with 21 people per 100,000 committing suicide, according to a new report. The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency told legislators Wednesday that Oklahoma...
Washington state ranked 45th in election integrity
(The Center Square) – Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria....
Idaho Governor misses speech due to illness, but tests negative for COVID-19
Idaho Gov. Brad Little missed a planned speech to the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning due to illness, but his office says it’s not serious. “Gov. Little has a cold,” said his press secretary, Madison Hardy. “He looks forward to attending the upcoming special session on Thursday.”
Inflation Reduction Act: is Indiana ready?
ANGOLA — The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act is turning heads but is Indiana running behind?. President Joe Biden signed the IRA on Aug. 16 making big steps toward the United States reducing carbon emissions to keep up with the Paris Agreement. The IRA is going to provide incentives...
Youngkin to cut red tape to reduce teacher vacancies
(The Center Square) – To reduce the number of teacher vacancies, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive directive that will cut red tape that is making it difficult for qualified people to get teaching jobs. “We will let high-quality teachers teach,” the governor said in a news conference on...
Kemp signs another gas tax holiday extension that expires on Oct. 12
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has again extended the suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel. On Thursday, Kemp signed an executive order to suspend the taxes and extend a supply chain state of emergency. The orders are valid through Oct. 12. Kemp first...
Oklahoma Legislature to consider nine ARPA projects in special session
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will consider nine projects that include rural water projects and mental health services as part of their special session. The nearly $323 million in projects are part of the state's $1.8 billion allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act. More than $18 billion in requests were received through a public portal opened by the state last year, according to a news release.
