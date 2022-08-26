ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Augusta woman last seen on Stevens Creek Road found safe

Update | August 30, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Jasmine Sharpe was found safe. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in search for a missing Augusta woman. Jasmine Sharpe, 27, is a white female who is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Authorities say […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two Burke County men arrested after drug search

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men have been arrested after authorities received a search warrant in reference to illegal narcotic sales. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on August 29th at about 6 P.M., the Special Response Team (SRT) entered the residence located on the 1200 block of Farmers Bridge Road. Authorities say […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Body recovered in vicinity of Lake Thurmond in McCormick Co., homicide investigation underway

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been recovered in the vicinity of Lake Thurmond, and investigators are saying they are now investigating a homicide after SLED was requested Thursday afternoon by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office. Faye Leverette Puckett, the McCormick County Coroner, has confirmed that she is investigating. Puckett confirms that the […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

