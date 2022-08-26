SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — One South Carolina man has been ordered to pay back more than $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fruad. According to authorities, Sung Wook Kim, also known as Paul, 36, of Lexington, used a position of trust to defraud his employer, fabricating three contracts with one of the company’s clients and […]

