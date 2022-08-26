ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

WVDNR accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at four state parks this fall

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9WgZ_0hX6dPBy00

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at four state parks.

Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will be held on Sept. 1 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-16.

“Controlled hunts have proven to be an effective way to maintain a deer herd in areas experiencing overpopulation,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed. “When deer populations reach levels that become detrimental to the landscape, over-browsing can lead to loss of native vegetation, prevent forest regeneration and alter habitat for all wildlife species living in the park.”

Controlled hunts are one of the ways the WVDNR manages the state’s deer herd population and helps reduce deer numbers to levels that prevent habitat loss, property damage, vehicle collisions and potential human injuries.

How to Apply for a State Park Controlled Deer Hunt

Applications for the hunts must be submitted online at wvhunt.com. Hunters must use their existing Electronic Licensing and Game Checking System account or create one to apply. Once logged in, applicants must follow the link for State Park Lottery Hunts and choose one of the available options. There is a non-refundable $15 application fee for each entry. Each application can be submitted for one or two people. A WVDNR ID is required to enter the lottery for all applicants.

Each application is for a three-day harvest opportunity using a compound bow, crossbow, muzzleloader or air rifle, depending on the selected date, hunt type and designated area. Rather than specified hunting stands for each hunter, as used in past controlled hunts, all hunters will be given a map and will be able to hunt within the designated hunting zones. Deer harvested during a controlled hunt do not count against a hunter’s annual deer season bag limit.

Applicants may enter for multiple hunts occurring at the same or different state parks on different days. If chosen for more than one concurrent hunt, the applicant will be given the opportunity to choose the one they want. A multiple hunt winner cannot split the three days between two or more parks. Applicants may only enter each hunt once, either as an individual or as part of a group. However, if selected for multiple hunts occurring on different days, the hunter can participate in each three-day event.

Hunter Requirements

If chosen, each hunter will be required to confirm their intent to participate in the hunt. They must also possess a valid West Virginia hunting license within one week of being contacted or be legally exempt from purchasing a license. Successful applicants will be contacted with more details about the controlled hunt. West Virginia hunting regulations apply to all controlled hunts.

For more information about specific rules, hunting dates and hunting methods, login to the ELS system at wvhunt.com or call the WVDNR license team at 304-558-6200.

Comments / 4

Related
WDTV

West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission. Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
ANIMALS
Lootpress

WVDNR seeks landowners interested in improving wildlife habitat

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, is seeking private landowners who want to improve wildlife habitat on their land. The partnership seeks to address shrinking populations of priority wildlife species by...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WV archery and crossbow seasons open Sept. 24

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) —The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to start preparing for the opening of the state’s archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar. The popular seasons will open on Sept. 24and run through Dec. 31. Hunters...
LIFESTYLE
Metro News

Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia

West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Charleston, WV
Lifestyle
City
South Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia.Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.A drawing will be held on Thursday. Successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6 and Sept. 16, the statement said.The hunts are aimed at controlling the local deer population.Applications for the hunts must be submitted online at wvhunt.com. Each entry costs $15. A DNR identification is required to enter the lottery.
PITTSBURGH, PA
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

West Virginia seeks resident opinions about black bears

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The W.Va. Division of Natural Resources is conducting a scientific study on black bears and black bear management that will involve telephone surveys of residents, according to a press release from the division. In the coming weeks, state residents may receive a phone call from Responsive...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Deer Hunting#Hunting License#Hunting Season#Wvdnr
wvexplorer.com

Hikers, paddlers can visit New River's lost "Island of the Dead"

THURMOND, W.Va. — Victims of a smallpox pandemic that swept through the New River Gorge in the late 1800s may have been buried in a remote cemetery on what's now called by many an 'Island of the Dead.' Though remote, the island is accessible during low water in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
LIFESTYLE
wfxrtv.com

GreenPower Motor Company opens for business in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s official! A new company is operating in West Virginia, and it hopes to expand in years to come. It’s a new energy company here in the mountain state, and it is promising clean, renewable energy products. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday,...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

The health of honey bee colonies in West Virginia

It is estimated that the honey bee's annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

W.Va. ground beef program ready to hit the market

A new “brand partnership” aims to keep West Virginia beef in West Virginia and make it accessible and affordable for consumers. About 30 farmers have already entered the Mountain State Ground Beef program that will pay producers a premium for their cull cows and give customers locally raised, traceable ground beef. The program is a partnership between Buzz Food Service and West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Lootpress

WVDOH to host public informational workshop for Corridor H, Parsons to Davis construction project

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis, Tucker County, West Virginia. The project involves the construction of an approximately 10-mile new location, four-lane, divided highway, with partial control of access, and will be a component of Appalachian Highway Corridor H (US 48). This meeting complies with federal requirements unde the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
DAVIS, WV
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia

The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Bridge Day is officially on for 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
WBOY 12 News

Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia

(Stacker) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
REAL ESTATE
theriver953.com

VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy