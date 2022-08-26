Read full article on original website
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
fox26houston.com
Houston brothers win prize in H-E-B'S Quest for Texas Best
Tunisian American brothers Karim Arem and Mansour Arem founded Zwïta. Their creation landed them a second place prize in the 2022 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
KHOU
Be prepared for any power outage with a generator from Collaborative Services
HOUSTON — When you purchase a generator through Collaborative Services everything you need is included. They provide A to Z service, this means they are able to complete every step of the process. Collaborative Services has a Master Electrician and Plumber on their team, a dedicated permits department, and...
bdmag.com
Tri Pointe Homes Debuts Westridge Cove, a 335-Home Community in Northwest Houston Metro Near the Woodlands
Two new fully furnished models and a new home gallery are now open daily. HOUSTON (August 25, 2022) – Tri Pointe Homes®, a recognized homebuilder serving the Texas market for more than 50 years under the brand name Trendmaker® Homes, has announced the grand opening of Westridge Cove, a 335-home community just north of The Woodlands in the northwest Houston metro submarket of Conroe. The new community will feature 40- and 50-foot homesites. Sales in the new home gallery are currently underway with two new, fully furnished model homes available for touring daily. Customers can also explore online by means of virtual home tours, interactive floor plans, community videos, the online design studio, and more.
Houston Chronicle
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Houston
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
cw39.com
HOV/HOT lanes will remain open 7 days a week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Following a successful pilot of the program, METRO announces HOV/HOT lanes will remain open every day of the week moving forward. Last week, METRO’s Board of Directors approved the plan that keeps the HOV/HOT Lanes on Interstate 45, U.S. Highway 59 and U.S. Highway 290 open on weekends. Weekend and holiday operations will follow the same schedule, occupancy requirements and tolls as weekdays.
This Texas Amusement Park Has Been Abandoned And Left To Rot!
This amusement has never opened. So has it technically been abandoned or just never completed? Anytime you hear of an abandoned amusement park, it usually means an amusement park that was once open and then closed for good. That isn't necessarily the case with this one. This TEXAS amusement park was started and then abandoned. They never finished it!
Artemis 1 will launch in Florida, but it wouldn't have been possible without Space City
Nearly 50 years have passed since images of Americans heading to the moon were captured, but that wait is set to end on Monday.
railfan.com
Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2
HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: August 29 to September 4, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, August 29 to Sunday, September 4, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
papercitymag.com
Former Houston Energy Whiz Turns Himself Into a Champagne King — The Unlikely Story of Madame Zéro
A Galveston native now calling Houston home, Matthew Massey took a circuitous route to becoming the founder of Madame Zéro, a newly arrived fine champagne that earned kudos and awards at the 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! international wine competition and is served in more than a score of the Bayou City’s most popular restaurants.
Click2Houston.com
Houston designer Tacharra Perry makes headlines with her fashion-forward looks
HOUSTON – Meet the local designer who received a big boost from Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation and is now making women feel confident with statement pieces. Her name is Tacharra Perry, founder of the luxury womenswear brand CHAR workroom. The 27-year-old has gained nationwide attention in the fashion industry...
Click2Houston.com
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
defendernetwork.com
Houston HOV lanes to open on weekends starting September
High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on Houston freeways will soon be open seven days a week after a successful weekend pilot program that launched over the summer. METRO announced that vehicles with two or more people can use the lanes for free and solo drivers can access the lanes with a toll tag.
Man wrongly billed after calling CenterPoint energy to report a downed tree on a power line
HOUSTON — A KHOU 11 viewer says he was wrongly charged by CenterPoint Energy after he called to report a downed tree that had fallen on a power line across the street from his home. Esequiel Saenz says on his next bill, he was charged $109 for the calls...
msn.com
Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival
The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
Rice University alumni helped design new SoFi Stadium that can house 70,000 football fans
Not one, but two Rice Owls helped design the nearly 70,000-seat stadium, which has a translucent roof with open sidings, allowing for the ocean breeze to blow through for spectators to stay cool.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston keeping eye on potential storms in Atlantic, near Yucatan
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical disturbances that could potentially bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast region. A large low-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is producing showers and disorganized clouds and has an 80% chance of forming into a cyclone at some point this week, according to information released Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Another low-pressure system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
