Houston, TX

msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
bdmag.com

Tri Pointe Homes Debuts Westridge Cove, a 335-Home Community in Northwest Houston Metro Near the Woodlands

Two new fully furnished models and a new home gallery are now open daily. HOUSTON (August 25, 2022) – Tri Pointe Homes®, a recognized homebuilder serving the Texas market for more than 50 years under the brand name Trendmaker® Homes, has announced the grand opening of Westridge Cove, a 335-home community just north of The Woodlands in the northwest Houston metro submarket of Conroe. The new community will feature 40- and 50-foot homesites. Sales in the new home gallery are currently underway with two new, fully furnished model homes available for touring daily. Customers can also explore online by means of virtual home tours, interactive floor plans, community videos, the online design studio, and more.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Houston

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HOV/HOT lanes will remain open 7 days a week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Following a successful pilot of the program, METRO announces HOV/HOT lanes will remain open every day of the week moving forward. Last week, METRO’s Board of Directors approved the plan that keeps the HOV/HOT Lanes on Interstate 45, U.S. Highway 59 and U.S. Highway 290 open on weekends. Weekend and holiday operations will follow the same schedule, occupancy requirements and tolls as weekdays.
HOUSTON, TX
railfan.com

Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2

HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston designer Tacharra Perry makes headlines with her fashion-forward looks

HOUSTON – Meet the local designer who received a big boost from Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation and is now making women feel confident with statement pieces. Her name is Tacharra Perry, founder of the luxury womenswear brand CHAR workroom. The 27-year-old has gained nationwide attention in the fashion industry...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Viral Houston gumbo shop

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston HOV lanes to open on weekends starting September

High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on Houston freeways will soon be open seven days a week after a successful weekend pilot program that launched over the summer. METRO announced that vehicles with two or more people can use the lanes for free and solo drivers can access the lanes with a toll tag.
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival

The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston keeping eye on potential storms in Atlantic, near Yucatan

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical disturbances that could potentially bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast region. A large low-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is producing showers and disorganized clouds and has an 80% chance of forming into a cyclone at some point this week, according to information released Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Another low-pressure system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
HOUSTON, TX

