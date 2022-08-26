Read full article on original website
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
BBC
The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk
"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
BBC
Kherson: Ukraine claims new push in Russian-held region
Ukraine's military says it has broken through Russia's first line of defence in the occupied Kherson region. The reported push appears to form part of a long-awaited counter-offensive being launched by Kyiv in an attempt to retake the country's south. It follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks aimed at cutting off...
BBC
Shamima Begum: Spy for Canada smuggled schoolgirl to Syria
Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group, was smuggled into Syria by an intelligence agent for Canada. Files seen by the BBC show he claimed to have shared Ms Begum's passport details with Canada, and smuggled other Britons to fight for IS. Ms Begum's lawyers...
BBC
Saudi Arabia seizes record 46 million amphetamine pills hidden in flour
Authorities in Saudi Arabia say they have seized 46 million amphetamine pills that were smuggled in a shipment of flour - a record for the kingdom. Security forces tracked the shipment as it arrived at the Riyadh Dry Port and was taken to a warehouse, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said.
BBC
Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry
The Solomon Islands has temporarily halted all naval visits after failing to grant access to US and UK ships earlier this month. Honiara said the vessels had not sought access in time, and this prompted a review of arrival procedure. But the move marks a departure from routine and has...
BBC
Meghan interview: We upset Royal dynamic just by existing, says Duchess of Sussex
The Duchess of Sussex says she upset the "dynamic of the hierarchy" of the Royal Family "just by existing". In an interview with US magazine The Cut, Meghan, 41, talks about her life when she was a royal and why she and the Duke of Sussex moved to the US.
Ukraine war - live: Putin’s troops face manpower crunch as UN team to inspect nuclear power plant
The Russian military has been hit by a severe crisis of manpower in Ukraine and may start sending short-term contract service members and even convicted criminals to the front line, an official in Washington said citing US intelligence."The Russian military is suffering from severe manpower shortages in Ukraine," the US official said.Russia’s defence ministry could start recruiting convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine in exchange for pardons and financial compensation, the official said citing credible reporting.As its war on Ukraine bleeds into its seventh month, Russia is looking to boost the size of its armed forces from 1.9 million...
Ukraine war: British national killed in action while volunteering as medic
A British national has been killed while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine.In a GoFundMe set up to bring his body home, 48-year-old Craig Mackintosh’s sister Lorna Mackintosh revealed that he had been killed in Ukraine on 24 August. Mackintosh is believed to have been shot dead when his squad was ambushed, it was reported. Ms Lorna said that her brother, from Thetford, Norfolk, had lost his life “in the line of duty”.“Please help us bring this war hero home,” Ms Mackintosh wrote.“Our brother bravely volunteered to go to (Ukraine) as a medic to help save lives in this...
BBC
Himars missiles and anti-radiation pills: Ukraine round-up
More than six months after Russian troops crossed the border, there are continuing indications of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive. Ukraine's military says it has destroyed key Russian control points, weapons and warehouses as it tries to take back the occupied southern city of Kherson. Kyiv said on Tuesday that it...
Russia launches war games with China, others
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday launched weeklong war games involving forces from China and other nations in a show of growing defense cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as they both face tensions with the U.S. The maneuvers are also intended to demonstrate that Moscow has sufficient military might...
China rejects UN report on Uyghur rights abuses in Xinjiang
China has denounced a long-delayed U.N. report that was released over its protest and that says the government's arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.Human rights groups and the Japanese government welcomed the report, which had become caught up in a tug-of-war between China and others, who were critical of the delay and lobbying for its release.The assessment released late Wednesday by the U.N. human rights office in Geneva concluded that China has committed serious human rights violations under its anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies and...
It’s back to school in Ukraine -- but far from normal
MYKHAILO-KOTSYUBYNSKE, Ukraine (AP) — The first day of school in Ukraine on Thursday won’t include children sharing memories of fun vacations with their families. Their stories are of surviving war. For many, their last day of school was the day before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of their country.
BBC
In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting
Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
