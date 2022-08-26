Florida’s top officials hammer abortion topic after primary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — When the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe vs. Wade earlier this year, the question of abortion rights was handed back to the states — and, ultimately, voters.

Here in Florida, some politicians have walked a thin line when it comes to their position on the issue while others have made their stance crystal clear.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., shared his idea for the future of abortion rights in Florida in an interview this week.

“I do not believe that the dignity of the worth of human life is tied to the circumstances of their conception,” Rubio said .

Rep. Val Demings, the Democrat who is challenging Rubio for his Senate seat this fall, responded to the incumbent senator’s remarks on social media.

“Marco Rubio is obsessed with taking away our freedoms,” she tweeted . “Losing the right to choose means women’s lives are at risk, doctors could be thrown in jail, and victims of rape and incest forced to carry the seed of their rapist.”

Similar to Demings, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has called out his opponent, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, in recent days.

“There’s only one candidate in this election on either side of the aisle that’s actually already vetoed an anti-abortion bill,” Crist said.

Most of the biggest names on the ticket in November have addressed the issue. But while Gov. DeSantis has clearly supported the new law, he has at times seemed hesitant to state his position on abortion.

“That 15 was very difficult to achieve,” said DeSantis. “We want to make sure what we’ve done will stick.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.