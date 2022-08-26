ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

WLBT

Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson distributes drinking water to three locations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It shouldn’t have come to this. It should have never gotten to this day.”. As the capital city’s water issues have been declared a federal emergency, the city of Jackson has kicked water distribution into high gear. “We have three locations that we’re...
JACKSON, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
D'lo, MS
County
Simpson County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Simpson County, MS
Government
WLBT

Work at Jackson water plant could mean ‘no water at times’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People who rely on water in Jackson could see a fluctuation in water pressure resulting in no water “at times,” while state and federal agencies work to repair the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. It’s the city’s largest water facility and serves 43,000 connections....
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Production cut at Jackson’s main water treatment plant due to Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has had to cut water production at its main treatment plant due to flooding from the Pearl River. On Monday, the Pearl crested at 35.37 feet, more than 7 feet above flood stage. As a result, operators have had to make adjustments to the treatment process and have had to cut production there as a result of the change in the water’s chemical makeup brought about by that flooding.
JACKSON, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Broken line causing low water pressure in Prentiss

There is a a water line break at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Fourth Street north of the courthouse in Prentiss causing some residents to have low water pressure. The Town of Prentiss Public Works crew is on the scene now for repair. This will not affect schools in the Town of Prentiss. Fourth Street between Columbia Avenue and Pearl Avenue will be closed to traffic until repairs are made. Please use an alternate route for travel.
PRENTISS, MS
News Break
Politics
WLBT

MSDH issues alert ordering Jackson to ‘immediately cooperate’ with response teams over water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new State Health Officer, Dr. Daniel P. Edney, has issued an emergency order that declares a public drinking water supply emergency in Jackson. It also orders the city to immediately cooperate with state response teams and contractors deployed to augment current staffing and to take remediation actions deemed necessary by the State Incident Commander.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

State of Mississippi to allocate storm shelter grants

VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Mississippi is set to dole out storm shelter grants due to the recent severe weather. Residents in 13 Mississippi counties such as Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Choctaw, Holmes, Lafayette, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Warren and Yazoo affected by severe weather who build their own storm shelters may recover […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are experiencing...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week. On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at […]
JACKSON, MS

