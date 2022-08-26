There is a a water line break at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Fourth Street north of the courthouse in Prentiss causing some residents to have low water pressure. The Town of Prentiss Public Works crew is on the scene now for repair. This will not affect schools in the Town of Prentiss. Fourth Street between Columbia Avenue and Pearl Avenue will be closed to traffic until repairs are made. Please use an alternate route for travel.

PRENTISS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO