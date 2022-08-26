Read full article on original website
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents return after flood asking should I stay or should I go
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Northeast Jackson residents are returning to their flood-prone properties after dodging a bullet when the Pearl River rose. Two mindsets move back to their homes, asking should I stay or should I go?. Some residents dread the return to the flood-prone neighborhood, but others say despite...
WLBT
Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
WLBT
Jackson Fire Department gives water to elderly and disabled amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As hundreds wait in long lines for water giveaways during Jackson’s ongoing water crisis, people in the elderly and disabled community tell us they are often forgotten and have a hard time making it out to those distribution sites. “I do take medicine and I...
WLBT
City of Jackson distributes drinking water to three locations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It shouldn’t have come to this. It should have never gotten to this day.”. As the capital city’s water issues have been declared a federal emergency, the city of Jackson has kicked water distribution into high gear. “We have three locations that we’re...
WAPT
Jackson Water Crisis: Morgan & Morgan along with Hinds County Sheriff hosting water & supplies giveaway
JACKSON, Miss. — Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones along with Morgan & Morgan's Disaster Response Team will be handing out water and supplies Wednesday at noon. Those affected by the Jackson water emergency can go to Cade Chapel M.B. Church at 1000 West Ridgeway St at noon. In addition...
WLBT
Work at Jackson water plant could mean ‘no water at times’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People who rely on water in Jackson could see a fluctuation in water pressure resulting in no water “at times,” while state and federal agencies work to repair the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. It’s the city’s largest water facility and serves 43,000 connections....
WLBT
Production cut at Jackson’s main water treatment plant due to Pearl River flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has had to cut water production at its main treatment plant due to flooding from the Pearl River. On Monday, the Pearl crested at 35.37 feet, more than 7 feet above flood stage. As a result, operators have had to make adjustments to the treatment process and have had to cut production there as a result of the change in the water’s chemical makeup brought about by that flooding.
prentissheadlight.com
Broken line causing low water pressure in Prentiss
There is a a water line break at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Fourth Street north of the courthouse in Prentiss causing some residents to have low water pressure. The Town of Prentiss Public Works crew is on the scene now for repair. This will not affect schools in the Town of Prentiss. Fourth Street between Columbia Avenue and Pearl Avenue will be closed to traffic until repairs are made. Please use an alternate route for travel.
WLBT
Boil water notice issued for subdivisions on Pelahatchie water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District issued a Boil Water Notice for subdivisions on the Pelahatchie water system. PRVWSD says the notice was issued due to an 8‘’ broken water main causing loss of water or water press pressure. According to authorities, there...
WLBT
Low water pressure at the Jackson medical mall causes entire air-conditioning system to shut down
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The executive director of the Jackson Medical Mall says they are making necessary changes after low water pressure inside the facility caused the entire air-condition system to shut down. “It’s a concealed tight building, and so we have to have circulating air to make sure folks...
WLBT
Ridgeland mayor responds to questions over water system that is ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s water
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems. “The Ridgeland drinking water...
fox40jackson.com
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall. The river crested near 35.4 feet Monday morning and will begin to fall by end of the day. It is expected to fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening and continue...
WLBT
MSDH issues alert ordering Jackson to ‘immediately cooperate’ with response teams over water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new State Health Officer, Dr. Daniel P. Edney, has issued an emergency order that declares a public drinking water supply emergency in Jackson. It also orders the city to immediately cooperate with state response teams and contractors deployed to augment current staffing and to take remediation actions deemed necessary by the State Incident Commander.
WAPT
Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
State of Mississippi to allocate storm shelter grants
VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Mississippi is set to dole out storm shelter grants due to the recent severe weather. Residents in 13 Mississippi counties such as Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Choctaw, Holmes, Lafayette, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Warren and Yazoo affected by severe weather who build their own storm shelters may recover […]
WLBT
LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are experiencing...
WLBT
Renewed push for One Lake project in wake of latest Pearl River flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl River flooding leads to a question of whether it could be prevented. Depending on whom you ask, the answer is yes, and the One Lake project is what’s being touted as that possible solution. As a reminder, it is a major flood control and...
WLBT
Officials faced ‘setback’ at Jackson water plant; Miss. National Guard to deploy Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves, along with MEMA officials, provided updates Wednesday on the ongoing water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city, affecting its nearly 170,000 residents. According to MEMA, the emergency rental pump from Florida has now been installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant -...
PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week. On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at […]
WLBT
Bottled water, wipes, and toothbrushes distributed Wednesday in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson law firm has partnered with Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones to distribute bottled water and supplies to people in Jackson affected by the water crisis. Morgan & Morgan Law Firm says the distribution event will begin at Noon on Wednesday, August 31. It will...
