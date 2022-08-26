ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris. Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder. Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12....
BROOKHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rankin County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Rankin County, MS
Crime & Safety
WLBT

Man wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Alex Harper. If anyone has any information regarding Harper’s whereabouts, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing an...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Assessor#Sexual Battery#Violent Crime
WLBT

Brandon police chief set to retire at end of September

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon’s police chief says he is to retire at the end of September. Chief William Thompson, Jr. says the decision comes after “many months of thought and planning.” He says he has accepted a new opportunity to work and travel internationally.
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

Council seeking expedited decision in trash-related veto case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is seeking an expedited decision in a case that could determine whether the mayor can veto a council no-vote. Tuesday, attorneys for the council filed a motion seeking the request with the Mississippi Supreme Court. It comes just days after Mayor Chokwe...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson distributes drinking water to three locations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It shouldn’t have come to this. It should have never gotten to this day.”. As the capital city’s water issues have been declared a federal emergency, the city of Jackson has kicked water distribution into high gear. “We have three locations that we’re...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson residents

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Gluckstadt is holding a bottled water drive for Jackson residents due to Jackson’s water crisis. The City of Gluckstadt says it is partnering with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance. According to the City, individuals can drop off donated cases of bottled water...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s public works director says he has been reassigned, amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Marlin King, who was confirmed by the city council about a year ago, said the decision was made after speaking with the mayor. “He asked me to come in and...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy