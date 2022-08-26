Read full article on original website
Yazoo City woman guilty of kidnapping one of two children in home
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Yazoo City was convicted of kidnapping on Tuesday, August 23. Tamela Harris was found guilty of a kidnapping by the Yazoo County Circuit Court involving one of two children found in her home by the FBI in 2021. When approached by the...
Woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death sentenced to 25 years
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The woman who stabbed her fiancée to death in 2018 has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars. Back in August, Wilson, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Eric Gilmer, 26. Hinds County District Attorney, Jody E. Owens said this...
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon fat and oil recycling business, has pled guilty to illegally dumping industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system. On Wednesday, Robert David Douglas, 60,...
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris. Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder. Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12....
Man wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Alex Harper. If anyone has any information regarding Harper’s whereabouts, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.
Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing an...
Co-conspirator in Hinds Co. election grant misspending case pleads guilty, DA says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sudie Jones-Teague, one of several co-conspirators charged in connection with misspending hundreds of thousands of dollars in Hinds County election grant funding first brought to light from a 3 On Your Side investigation, has pleaded guilty to six counts. Monday, District Attorney Jody Owens announced that...
Man charged with DUI, 3 passengers taken to hospital after school bus crash in Lawrence Co.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody and three people are in the hospital after a school bus crash in Lawrence County on Wednesday morning. According to MHP, the crash happened at 7:40 a.m. on Highway 84. It was there that a 1994 Nissan Altima driven by...
Teen injured during ‘skirmish’ at Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was taken to the hospital and at least one employee is facing possible termination following a fight at the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center. The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday. It was contained in about 10 minutes. Hinds County sheriff’s deputies responded...
Bottled water, wipes, and toothbrushes distributed Wednesday in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson law firm has partnered with Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones to distribute bottled water and supplies to people in Jackson affected by the water crisis. Morgan & Morgan Law Firm says the distribution event will begin at Noon on Wednesday, August 31. It will...
Brandon police chief set to retire at end of September
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon’s police chief says he is to retire at the end of September. Chief William Thompson, Jr. says the decision comes after “many months of thought and planning.” He says he has accepted a new opportunity to work and travel internationally.
Council seeking expedited decision in trash-related veto case
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is seeking an expedited decision in a case that could determine whether the mayor can veto a council no-vote. Tuesday, attorneys for the council filed a motion seeking the request with the Mississippi Supreme Court. It comes just days after Mayor Chokwe...
Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
Jackson Fire Department gives water to elderly and disabled amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As hundreds wait in long lines for water giveaways during Jackson’s ongoing water crisis, people in the elderly and disabled community tell us they are often forgotten and have a hard time making it out to those distribution sites. “I do take medicine and I...
City of Jackson distributes drinking water to three locations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It shouldn’t have come to this. It should have never gotten to this day.”. As the capital city’s water issues have been declared a federal emergency, the city of Jackson has kicked water distribution into high gear. “We have three locations that we’re...
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
City of Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson residents
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Gluckstadt is holding a bottled water drive for Jackson residents due to Jackson’s water crisis. The City of Gluckstadt says it is partnering with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance. According to the City, individuals can drop off donated cases of bottled water...
Officials faced ‘setback’ at Jackson water plant; Miss. National Guard to deploy Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves, along with MEMA officials, provided updates Wednesday on the ongoing water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city, affecting its nearly 170,000 residents. According to MEMA, the emergency rental pump from Florida has now been installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant -...
Significant pay raises on tap for Jackson’s public works, parks and rec employees
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of Jackson’s hardest-working employees will be getting a significant pay raise as part of the city’s 2022-23 budget. Tuesday, the city council approved raising pay for workers across the department, in part, to make the city more competitive with the private sector. The...
Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s public works director says he has been reassigned, amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Marlin King, who was confirmed by the city council about a year ago, said the decision was made after speaking with the mayor. “He asked me to come in and...
