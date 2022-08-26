ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

LA CROSSE TALK PM: Rick’s mom joins to tell horror stories of raising 3 boys; Plus UW-L’s Chergosky on state fair politics

By Rick Solem
wizmnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin Gov. Evers visits La Crosse’s Northside Elementary, discusses area school requests for hundreds of millions in funding

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was in La Crosse on Tuesday, visiting with staff and students, while announcing $90 million in funding for K-12 schools in the state. Evers made three stops at elementary schools including Madison, Oshkosh and the governor ended the day at Northside Elementary-Coulee Montessori in La Crosse.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Man drowns in Black River on north side of La Crosse

An apparent drowning on the Black River in north La Crosse this weekend. Around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon, a man was seen struggling in the river, near Shopko Bay. Fishermen taking part in the local Bassmaster Tournament pulled him out of the water, after he went below the surface. First...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Amended conversion therapy ban approved by La Crosse council committee

The latest attempt to ban conversion therapy in La Crosse has passed a city council committee. By a 3-to-1 vote, the judiciary committee approves an amended version of the ban originally passed in June. The ordinance would outlaw professional therapy seeking to change a person’s gender identity or sexual preference....
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

New performance venue to open at old church near downtown La Crosse

La Crosse is getting a new music venue inside a large church building on King Street. The former Wesley United Methodist Church will now be the home of the Cappella Performing Arts Center. Founder Matt Curtis says Cappella will be smaller than some of the better known performance spaces in town, such as the Viterbo Fine Arts Center and the Weber Center.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Police investigation underway at La Crosse business

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Police investigation is underway in downtown La Crosse. Around 3 p.m. Friday officers responded to a business near Main and 8th Streets. News 8 Now saw police circling the area in their squad cars. Officers were also inside a Main Street tattoo shop, and inside the La Crosse Public Library.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse not planning to rent a hotel for the homeless

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- La Crosse’s homeless coordinator says this winter, the city does not plan on housing the homeless in a hotel. In an email to News 8 Now, Homeless Coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been participating in ongoing meetings with other service providers, businesses, and organizations to create a community plan, and address the homelessness crisis La Crosse is facing. But- as part of the strategy, Sampson says the city does not intend to rent a hotel for the winter.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person dead after being pulled from Black River during Bassmaster Tournament

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One person is dead after being pulled out of the Black River Saturday. Officials confirmed that Bassmaster Tournament participants saw someone enter the river in Shopko Bay Saturday afternoon. According to those eyewitnesses, that person began to struggle and go underwater. The fisherman went to help and pulled them out of the water and took them to emergency responders waiting at a dock in Black’s Cove. Life-saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful, authorities said.
LA CROSSE, WI
MIX 108

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man facing charge of 1st degree reckless homicide

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing a charge in connection to an overdose death. Court records show 48-year-old Bernard Moore is facing a charge of 1st degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs. According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 25, 2021, at 6:28 p.m., officers responded to...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Two arrested in La Farge drug investigation

LA FARGE (WKBT) — Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with an ongoing drug investigation, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said. Police arrested 55-year-old Henry Olson Jr. and 31-year-old Amber Biamonte at 210 South Cherry Street in La Farge Thursday night. On a search warrant, law enforcement say they found “significant drug evidence” involving the use of methamphetamine and marijuana. Vernon County did not specify further details of the evidence discovered.
LA FARGE, WI

