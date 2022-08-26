LA CROSSE TALK PM: Rick’s mom joins to tell horror stories of raising 3 boys; Plus UW-L’s Chergosky on state fair politics

Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Gov. Evers visits La Crosse’s Northside Elementary, discusses area school requests for hundreds of millions in funding
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was in La Crosse on Tuesday, visiting with staff and students, while announcing $90 million in funding for K-12 schools in the state. Evers made three stops at elementary schools including Madison, Oshkosh and the governor ended the day at Northside Elementary-Coulee Montessori in La Crosse.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: City councilman Mark Neumann on local government, running for Congress
Mark Neumann in the WIZM studio Wednesday on La Crosse Talk PM to talk about city council and local government a bit, as well as his experience in running for the US House of Representatives for the 3rd Congressional District. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen...
UWL looking forward to more normal class year, as many staffers will get bonuses for work during pandemic
This could be the most normal start to a fall semester at UW-La Crosse since 2019. University chancellor Joe Gow presided over a start-of-the-year meeting for staffers at Main Hall on Wednesday, thanking them for all they’ve done to get through two years of a pandemic. Gow says one...
Man drowns in Black River on north side of La Crosse
An apparent drowning on the Black River in north La Crosse this weekend. Around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon, a man was seen struggling in the river, near Shopko Bay. Fishermen taking part in the local Bassmaster Tournament pulled him out of the water, after he went below the surface. First...
Gov. Tony Evers stops in La Crosse, announcing $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is giving Wisconsin K-12 public schools $90 million more in federal COVID-19 relief money, a move he announced Tuesday as schools begin to open for fall. Evers made three stops at elementary schools in the state — his last visit to Northside...
Amended conversion therapy ban approved by La Crosse council committee
The latest attempt to ban conversion therapy in La Crosse has passed a city council committee. By a 3-to-1 vote, the judiciary committee approves an amended version of the ban originally passed in June. The ordinance would outlaw professional therapy seeking to change a person’s gender identity or sexual preference....
New performance venue to open at old church near downtown La Crosse
La Crosse is getting a new music venue inside a large church building on King Street. The former Wesley United Methodist Church will now be the home of the Cappella Performing Arts Center. Founder Matt Curtis says Cappella will be smaller than some of the better known performance spaces in town, such as the Viterbo Fine Arts Center and the Weber Center.
Police investigation underway at La Crosse business
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Police investigation is underway in downtown La Crosse. Around 3 p.m. Friday officers responded to a business near Main and 8th Streets. News 8 Now saw police circling the area in their squad cars. Officers were also inside a Main Street tattoo shop, and inside the La Crosse Public Library.
City of La Crosse not planning to rent a hotel for the homeless
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- La Crosse’s homeless coordinator says this winter, the city does not plan on housing the homeless in a hotel. In an email to News 8 Now, Homeless Coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been participating in ongoing meetings with other service providers, businesses, and organizations to create a community plan, and address the homelessness crisis La Crosse is facing. But- as part of the strategy, Sampson says the city does not intend to rent a hotel for the winter.
One person dead after being pulled from Black River during Bassmaster Tournament
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One person is dead after being pulled out of the Black River Saturday. Officials confirmed that Bassmaster Tournament participants saw someone enter the river in Shopko Bay Saturday afternoon. According to those eyewitnesses, that person began to struggle and go underwater. The fisherman went to help and pulled them out of the water and took them to emergency responders waiting at a dock in Black’s Cove. Life-saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful, authorities said.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
La Crosse man facing charge of 1st degree reckless homicide
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing a charge in connection to an overdose death. Court records show 48-year-old Bernard Moore is facing a charge of 1st degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs. According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 25, 2021, at 6:28 p.m., officers responded to...
16-year-old killed in western Wisconsin rollover crash
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 16-year-old Sparta resident was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the teen left the roadway near the intersection of County Hwy BC and Fairway Road in the Township of Sparta. The vehicle rolled and came...
Wauzeka Woman Found Guilty For Mailing In Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Prison
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman has been found guilty of mailing an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained...
Possible case of illegal dumping investigated near Pammel Creek
SHELBY (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible case of illegal dumping in the town of Shelby, adjacent to Pammel Creek. Near the creek, at least 20 slabs of concrete could be seen early Friday afternoon. A man who didn’t want to be identified...
Arrest made in Vernon County drug trafficking investigation
Law enforcement arrested and booked 33-year-old Christopher Gundlach for 4 charges including maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. The arrest came as law enforcement executed a search warrant at 225 West Exchange Street in Viola as part of an ongoing investigation.
Two arrested in La Farge drug investigation
LA FARGE (WKBT) — Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with an ongoing drug investigation, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said. Police arrested 55-year-old Henry Olson Jr. and 31-year-old Amber Biamonte at 210 South Cherry Street in La Farge Thursday night. On a search warrant, law enforcement say they found “significant drug evidence” involving the use of methamphetamine and marijuana. Vernon County did not specify further details of the evidence discovered.
