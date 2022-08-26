Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WPFO
South Portland offers rebates to families with low-to-moderate income for going green
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- There is chance for some South Portland residents to earn some green for going green. The city says it's incentivizing citizens with low-to-moderate income to reduce gas emissions. Households with a total income of under the median income of $111,700 qualify. Each family can get up...
WPFO
Pot holes, housing top concerns at "Ask The I-Team" in Sanford
SANFORD, Maine (WGME) -- The CBS13 I-Team is On Your Side and on the road, this time at Gateway Park in Sanford. It was the I-Team's first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic and investigative reporters Marissa Bodnar and Dan Lampariello heard concerns from more than a dozen viewers.
WPFO
South Portland launches new program to help low-to-middle-income families go green
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME)-- A new program is offering $250,000 to help South Portland residents go green while saving some money. The "Electrify Everything" rebate program is meant to help South Portland reach its goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. That's because half of the city's greenhouse gas emissions come...
WPFO
New center in South Portland helps seniors connect
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland wants to help seniors connect. Wednesday, the city held a grand opening for a newly renovated senior drop-in center at the South Portland Community Center. The recreation coordinator for senior programs says the center serves as a place for seniors to gather and meet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Police: Body found likely missing New Gloucester man
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Police are searching for a missing New Gloucester man who went kayaking in Freeport on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. Police say 34-year-old Seth Vosmus was last seen in the New Gloucester area on Saturday when he left his family’s home to go to Freeport to go kayaking.
WPFO
Police officers remind drivers to be cautious as Maine students head back to school
Summer break is ending as many Maine schools are starting up this week. Police departments are using this as a good time to remind everyone the rules of the road with more kids out and about. Students in Falmouth, Scarborough, Lewiston, and elsewhere are heading back to school on Wednesday.
WPFO
'Extreme caution': Dog-killing toxic algae may have formed at Maine recreation area
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Officials say toxic blue-green algae may have formed at the Twin Brook Recreational Facility in Cumberland. Blue-green algae is a type of photosynthesizing bacteria called cyanobacteria. It exists in all Maine lakes but is harmless in low concentrations. However, when the population of this bacteria explodes...
WPFO
3 injured in Portsmouth stabbing, no arrests made yet
PORTSMOUTH, NH (WGME) -- Three people were injured after a stabbing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire over the weekend. On Saturday, police responded to a wooded area near Cabot and McDonough Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When they arrived, they found three people sitting on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Bath community rallies around new elementary school after arson
BATH (WGME) -- Out of the ashes, a new primary school has emerged in Bath. After arson destroyed most of the Dike Newell School in June, the district decided to renovate the old Bath Regional Career and Technical Center building for a new home. "We’re calling this Project Fluff and...
WPFO
Former Maine radio DJ claims she was fired after seeking to work from home
(BDN) -- A Hancock County woman who worked at Portland radio stations for 38 years claims in a lawsuit she was fired illegally after she refused to return to working in the stations’ office during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randi Kirshbaum, 68, of Southwest Harbor sought...
WPFO
Saco man killed in head-on crash after car crosses center line
SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says a man was killed in a head-on crash on New County Road Tuesday afternoon. Police say the crash between a pick-up truck and a sedan happened around 4:38 p.m. in the area of 178 New County Road in Saco. Investigators say the...
WPFO
Maine gas price drop below $4 a gallon
The average price for a gallon of gas in Maine has dropped below $4 for the first time since March. According to AAA, the statewide average is $3.99 a gallon as of Tuesday. However, prices sit nearly a dollar above the average one year ago. Nationally, the average price for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Death of Massachusetts woman in Lovell ruled homicide
LOVELL (WGME) -- Maine State Police is investigating a homicide in Lovell that happened in February. Police say on February 24, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office found the body of 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts in her family's vacation home on Pleasant Point Road. Lingard was vacationing with her...
WPFO
Gorham Police Department welcomes K-9 Storm to force
GORHAM (WGME) -- The Gorham Police Department introduced a new member of the force Monday. K-9 Storm is a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinois. The Gorham Police Department has been without a K-9 team since June 2021. Storm will be working with Officer Aaron Erickson.
WPFO
Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough
SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
WPFO
Man found unconscious after assault and robbery in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man was assaulted and robbed in Portland on Tuesday. Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man on a sidewalk. Police say the 27-year-old Portland man, who is experiencing homelessness, was the victim...
WPFO
Portland police use CPR to save life of person who had overdosed
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says two of its officers saved the life of a person who had overdosed on Cedar Street Tuesday. Police say bystanders gave the person several doses of Narcan, but they remained unconscious and without a pulse. Officer Garrick Rogers began giving the person...
WPFO
Help Wanted: Portland Police hold hiring event amid staffing shortage
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police are hoping to find people to join the force. The department is holding a hiring event on Monday for officers and dispatchers, both trained and untrained. Portland Police are looking to place 10 officers in January’s criminal justice academy class. There are also 13 vacancies...
WPFO
2 seriously injured after motorcycle, car collide in Alfred
ALFRED (WGME) -- Two people were seriously injured after a motorcycle and a car collided in Alfred on Sunday. Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Route 202 near Shaker Pond Ice Cream. Investigators say the car was turning into the ice cream parlor when the motorcycle, travelling...
WPFO
'I don't want anyone to go through this:' Maine woman loses dogs to toxic algae bloom
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – A popular park in Cumberland is experiencing a toxic blue-green algae bloom. Officials say the algae at Twin Brook Recreational Facility is very dangerous to dogs in high concentrations. Elayna Girardin was walking her dogs Stella and Luna at Twin Brook Recreational Facility a little over...
Comments / 0