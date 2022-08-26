ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Pot holes, housing top concerns at "Ask The I-Team" in Sanford

SANFORD, Maine (WGME) -- The CBS13 I-Team is On Your Side and on the road, this time at Gateway Park in Sanford. It was the I-Team's first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic and investigative reporters Marissa Bodnar and Dan Lampariello heard concerns from more than a dozen viewers.
New center in South Portland helps seniors connect

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland wants to help seniors connect. Wednesday, the city held a grand opening for a newly renovated senior drop-in center at the South Portland Community Center. The recreation coordinator for senior programs says the center serves as a place for seniors to gather and meet...
Police: Body found likely missing New Gloucester man

FREEPORT (WGME) -- Police are searching for a missing New Gloucester man who went kayaking in Freeport on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. Police say 34-year-old Seth Vosmus was last seen in the New Gloucester area on Saturday when he left his family’s home to go to Freeport to go kayaking.
3 injured in Portsmouth stabbing, no arrests made yet

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WGME) -- Three people were injured after a stabbing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire over the weekend. On Saturday, police responded to a wooded area near Cabot and McDonough Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When they arrived, they found three people sitting on the...
Bath community rallies around new elementary school after arson

BATH (WGME) -- Out of the ashes, a new primary school has emerged in Bath. After arson destroyed most of the Dike Newell School in June, the district decided to renovate the old Bath Regional Career and Technical Center building for a new home. "We’re calling this Project Fluff and...
Saco man killed in head-on crash after car crosses center line

SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says a man was killed in a head-on crash on New County Road Tuesday afternoon. Police say the crash between a pick-up truck and a sedan happened around 4:38 p.m. in the area of 178 New County Road in Saco. Investigators say the...
Maine gas price drop below $4 a gallon

The average price for a gallon of gas in Maine has dropped below $4 for the first time since March. According to AAA, the statewide average is $3.99 a gallon as of Tuesday. However, prices sit nearly a dollar above the average one year ago. Nationally, the average price for...
Death of Massachusetts woman in Lovell ruled homicide

LOVELL (WGME) -- Maine State Police is investigating a homicide in Lovell that happened in February. Police say on February 24, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office found the body of 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts in her family's vacation home on Pleasant Point Road. Lingard was vacationing with her...
Gorham Police Department welcomes K-9 Storm to force

GORHAM (WGME) -- The Gorham Police Department introduced a new member of the force Monday. K-9 Storm is a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinois. The Gorham Police Department has been without a K-9 team since June 2021. Storm will be working with Officer Aaron Erickson.
Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough

SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
Man found unconscious after assault and robbery in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man was assaulted and robbed in Portland on Tuesday. Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man on a sidewalk. Police say the 27-year-old Portland man, who is experiencing homelessness, was the victim...
Portland police use CPR to save life of person who had overdosed

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says two of its officers saved the life of a person who had overdosed on Cedar Street Tuesday. Police say bystanders gave the person several doses of Narcan, but they remained unconscious and without a pulse. Officer Garrick Rogers began giving the person...
Help Wanted: Portland Police hold hiring event amid staffing shortage

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police are hoping to find people to join the force. The department is holding a hiring event on Monday for officers and dispatchers, both trained and untrained. Portland Police are looking to place 10 officers in January’s criminal justice academy class. There are also 13 vacancies...
2 seriously injured after motorcycle, car collide in Alfred

ALFRED (WGME) -- Two people were seriously injured after a motorcycle and a car collided in Alfred on Sunday. Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Route 202 near Shaker Pond Ice Cream. Investigators say the car was turning into the ice cream parlor when the motorcycle, travelling...
