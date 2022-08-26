ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Second shooter arrested in Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness shooting

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

BRENTWOOD, Calif. ( KRON ) — A second shooter has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that happened at a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness on Aug. 11. Pittsburg resident Faatino Tauane, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to the Brentwood Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. at the 24 Hour Fitness at 5961 Lone Tree Way. The altercation began at a basketball court and spilled over to the parking lot, where it escalated into a shooting.

Tauane was taken into custody in an Antioch home around 4:45 a.m. Police have also taken custody of the car that Tauane used to leave the scene. One firearm used in the shooting has been recovered but another remains unfound, police said.

The first suspect, who is 17 years old, was arrested on Aug. 17. Police did not identify him because of his age.

BPD also released more information about the victim in the case, identified as Cesar Arana. Arana was an innocent bystander helping a person who fell to the ground when he was shot, police said.

