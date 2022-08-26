Read full article on original website
COVID vaccinations at all-time low in Colorado
Officials are anxious about a fall COVID wave, but Coloradans seem to be tapped out. DJ Summers reports. Months after deadly home explosion, cleanup finally …. Addiction treatment advocates share resources as …. New proposal would provide financial assistance to …
Addressing the healthcare shortage
A Colorado program is doing its part in getting students excited about healthcare careers. KOA’s Benjamin Allbright breaks down Broncos moves. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Fentanyl peer advisors attack addiction crisis. DPD arrest 4...
Addiction treatment advocates share resources as overdoses surge
Overdose deaths jumped 27% in 2021 from the year before in Colorado, with 1,881 people dying from drug overdoses in the state. Alex Rose reports.
TABOR check rollout one month in
It's been roughly a month since the Colorado Department of Revenue has sent out TABOR refund checks. KOA’s Benjamin Allbright breaks down Broncos moves. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Fentanyl peer advisors attack addiction crisis.
Denverites are losing hundreds of guns a year to criminals
Colorado law charges gun owners with a misdemeanor if their failure to securely store a firearm allows the weapon to land in a juvenile’s hands. In Denver, hundreds of weapons have fallen into thieves’ hands.
