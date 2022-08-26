ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday

It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
Bengals Cut Former Ohio State Player In Surprising Move

Throughout the preseason, the Cincinnati Bengals held a punter competition. On Tuesday, the front office revealed the winner of that battle. In a surprising turn of events, the Bengals have released Drue Chrisman. That means Kevin Huber will be Cincinnati's starting punter. Chrisman was a former All-Big Ten punter for...
