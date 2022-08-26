Dodgers: Mitch White Gives Strong Praise for Dodgers Legendary Pitcher

Former Dodgers pitcher Mitch White's moment with the team was brief, but Clayton Kershaw left a lasting impression

A nine time All-Star, former MVP, World Series champion and a 2.49 career ERA is all you need to know about the professionalism displayed from Dodgers Future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw . Kershaw undoubtably is one of the greatest pitchers of our generation and Blue Jays pitcher Mitch White soaked in all the moments he could get with Kershaw.

Before getting traded to the Blue Jays around early August, White spent the beginning of his career with the Dodgers playing behind some of the greatest in the game. If there is anything White took from being with the team, it would be the level of dedication Kershaw has for his craft each day (quotes via At The Letters , SPORTSNET).

"I think, for me, Kersh was special, just because, obviously, he's a legend, but he's also a guy who's just so disciplined with what he does. He knows exactly what he's trying to do, and it's about the execution for him. Obviously, he's got this great stuff, but the reason he's so good is because he executes glove-side heater, glove-side slider, to a T.

To be around a legend like Kershaw, even just sitting in the dugout and listening to him talk, would pay huge dividends for any aspiring pitcher. The 27-year-old pitcher still has much to learn, but took a huge step forward around Kershaw.

"It's incredible, because he's just better than the hitters. He beats them up, wears them down, and that's it. Kersh has an extraordinary feel for the game, I'll be sitting on the bench with him and he'll notice these tiny little weird details."

The Dodgers miss Kershaw as he continues to rehab from his lower back injury . Even without White on the team there is one thing certain, both White and the Dodgers would love to see Kershaw to come back soon.