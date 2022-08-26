Former NBA Player Signs With New Team In Poland

Former Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers player Terrance Ferguson has signed with GTK Gliwice, a team in Poland.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 2022-23 NBA season is less than two months away from August 26, so players are mostly set with their teams for the upcoming year.

However, there are still plenty of free agents left, and rumors about the trading block.

Recently, former NBA player Terrance Ferguson signed a deal to play with GTK Gliwice, a team in Poland (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Ferguson was the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was drafted in front of several good players such as Kyle Kuzma, Jarrett Allen, and OG Anunoby.

With the Thunder, he joined a team that had Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with Oklahoma City, and averaged 4.8 per contest in 191 regular season games.

In 2019, he started in all 74 regular season games that he played in (and averaged a career-high 6.4 points per contest), so he actually had 124 career regular season starts during his time with the Thunder.

In addition to the regular season, he has played in 12 playoff games, and started in six of them.

During the 2021 season, he played in 13 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Right now, he is still just 24-years-old, but he did not play in the NBA last season (he played overseas and in the G League).

At such a young age, his career in the NBA isn't necessarily over, but players that are on the fringe of making a roster can sometimes make more money overseas.