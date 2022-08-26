ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former NBA Player Signs With New Team In Poland

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGH9k_0hX6alYR00

Former Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers player Terrance Ferguson has signed with GTK Gliwice, a team in Poland.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 2022-23 NBA season is less than two months away from August 26, so players are mostly set with their teams for the upcoming year.

However, there are still plenty of free agents left, and rumors about the trading block.

Recently, former NBA player Terrance Ferguson signed a deal to play with GTK Gliwice, a team in Poland (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Ferguson was the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was drafted in front of several good players such as Kyle Kuzma, Jarrett Allen, and OG Anunoby.

With the Thunder, he joined a team that had Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with Oklahoma City, and averaged 4.8 per contest in 191 regular season games.

In 2019, he started in all 74 regular season games that he played in (and averaged a career-high 6.4 points per contest), so he actually had 124 career regular season starts during his time with the Thunder.

In addition to the regular season, he has played in 12 playoff games, and started in six of them.

During the 2021 season, he played in 13 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Right now, he is still just 24-years-old, but he did not play in the NBA last season (he played overseas and in the G League).

At such a young age, his career in the NBA isn't necessarily over, but players that are on the fringe of making a roster can sometimes make more money overseas.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Get A New Teammate

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are staying in Brooklyn this year which means the Nets front office needs to do everything it can to make sure they can go far this season. One thing the team lacked last season was depth, especially on the defensive end of the floor. It led to a stunning sweep in the first round of the playoffs, and fans are waiting to see the Nets bounce back and at least show some life.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ferguson Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Morant Flexes Massive Memphis Mansion

Ja Morant has quickly become one of the most entertaining superstars in the entire NBA. He plays with a ton of swagger and he has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into one of the most fun teams to watch in the entire league. Last year, the Grizzlies were second in the Western Conference, and if it weren't for Morant's injury against the Golden State Warriors, there is a reasonable chance they would have made the Western Conference Finals.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony made some interesting comments during appearance at VMAs

Carmelo Anthony delivered a message this week that might as well have translated as “Return Me7o.”. The ten-time All-Star forward appeared Sunday at the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which were held at Yankee Stadium. Anthony came out to present Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny with the Artist of the Year Award and made a point of referring to New York as “my city.” He was also wearing a Yankees cap and said that there was “no place better” to be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."

The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Terrance Ferguson
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Paul George
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Popculture

NBA Legend Reggie Miller Mourns Death of His Father

Reggie Miller just lost a close family member. On Monday the NBA legend announced on Instagram that his father, Saul, has died. Miller posted a photo of him holding hands with his father while at the hospital. The former Indiana Pacers star also sent an emotional message to Saul. "This...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Free Agents#Nba Player#Gtk Gliwice#Nba Draft#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Philadelphia 76ers#G League
NBA Analysis Network

Brooklyn Nets Close To Signing This Free Agent

The Brooklyn Nets have finally put all of the NBA trade rumors behind them. After being involved in a whirlwind for a few months, things have settled down now that Kevin Durant has rescinded this trade request and the two sides are moving forward with their partnership. With the attention...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Country
Poland
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 13 ‘Playoffs’ Could be Returning for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

A classic Air Jordan 13 style could be returning to stores in 2023. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images and purported release details of the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” on Instagram yesterday, an original colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that made its debut in 1998. According to the aforementioned account, the classic style will be re-issued in Feb. 18, 2023, which is the same weekend as the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend. As the name of the colorway suggests, the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” was made for Jordan to wear in the NBA Playoffs during the year of the shoe’s...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy