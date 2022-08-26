Jackson Johnson helps Salem improve to 2-0; Quakers top Beaver Local

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem improves to 2-0 after their 40 -27 victory over Beaver Local behind Jackson Johnson’s 5 touchdown night. Johnson scored three times on the ground and another two scores through the air. He finished the night with 17 double-digit gainers (11 rushes, 6 passes for 10+ yards).

Salem finished off their second drive with a Jackson Johnson 7-yard touchdown throw to Ross Davidson to give the Quakers an early 7-0 lead. Johnson completed three passes for 29 yards and ran for 24 stripes during their 12-play drive.

After Joey Kana came away with a fumble recovery near midfield for Salem, the Quakers were on the move. Dominic Maniscalco and Johnson each had long runs of 14 and 37 yards, which set up Salem inside of the Beavers’ 10-yard line. Three plays later, Maniscalco took it in from 3-yards out on the first play of the second quarter.

After a touchdown pass was called back against Beaver Local, Salem forced another turnover. This time, senior Jacob Brant recovered the fumble.

On the next play from scrimmage, Johnson found Caden Swiger on a 30-yard pass play which got the Quakers out of their own territory. Johnson called his own number to score from 14-yards away to take a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Blake Lucas returned the second half kickoff 46-yards into Salem’s territory. First offensive play after intermission, Austin Cline dropped in a 37-yard touchdown toss to Dylan Ferguson to put the Beavers on the board.

On the Quakers’ first possession of the second half, Johnson and Maniscalco each had long runs putting the ball up near midfield. From there, Johnson bought time and threw a 49-yard touchdown play to Donnie Oesch to extend the lead.

Down but not out, Cline and Caleb White connected on a pair of passes including the 15-yard scoring play to get the Beavers back into the game at 28-12 with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter.

Johnson connected with a trio of receivers on their next drive which included a 9-yard touchdown strike on a slant pattern to Dillon Monroy. The Quakers went ahead, 34-12.

Forty-one seconds later, Cline connected with White once again on a 40-yard touchdown to bring Beaver Local back with two touchdowns (34-20) with 27 seconds left in the third.

Caden Swiger began Salem’s drive with a 33-yard end-around play which sprang the Quakers into Beaver Local territory. Seven plays later, Swiger hauled in a Johnson offering on a 17-yard connection which put the ball down at the goal line. Johnson took it in from there to open the leads to 40-20.

The Beavers’ Ferguson hauled in a 47-yard pick up from Cline on the second play from scrimmage after the Quakers took the 20-point lead. After a couple of positive run plays, Cline used his size to push his way into the end zone from a yard away (40-27).

Salem returns home next week for a battle against East Liverpool.

Beaver Local (0-2) will welcome Minerva next Friday.

Scoring Chart

Salem, 40-27 (Final)

First Quarter

S – Ross Davidson, 14-yard TD catch from Jackson Johnson (Haden Tomidajewicz kick, 3:43)

Second Quarter

S – Dominic Maniscalco, 3-yard TD run (Tomidajewicz kick, 11:55)

S – Johnson, 14-yard TD run (Tomidajewicz kick, 4:55)

Third Quarter

B – Dylan Ferguson, 37-yard TD catch from Austin Cline (kick failed, 11:41)

S – Donnie Oesch, 49-yard TD catch from Johnson (Tomidajewicz kick, 9:06)

B – Caleb White, 15-yard TD catch from Cline (run failed, 3:44)

S – Dillon Monroy, 9-yard TD catch from Johnson (kick failed, 1:05)

B – White, 40-yard TD catch from Cline (White catch, 0:27)

Fourth Quarter

S – Johnson, 1-yard TD run (run failed, 8:46)

B – Cline, 1-yard TD run (Kaleb Mays kick, 7:05)

