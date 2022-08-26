ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in Newark fatal shooting

A man has been charged with shooting and killing a 24-year-old Irvington resident in Newark last month. Chauncey Venable is charged with murder and weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Venable, 30, gunned down Rasheed Mells on the 700 block of South 20th Street on July...
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Man arrested for theft of pride flags in Frenchtown, NJ

FRENCHTOWN — A borough man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft and damage of multiple flags supporting the LGBTQ community earlier this month. An investigation into the Aug. 8 incident continues, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, but for now, 30-year-old Justin Settembrino has been charged with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and two counts of theft of moveable property.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Three People Found Dead Hours Apart In Newark

Three people were found dead in Newark on Monday, Aug. 29, according to police and news outlets. Police were called to the scene of a "sick or injured person" around 9:20 a.m., at Montclair Avenue and Broadway, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

One killed, two others injured in early-morning shooting in N.J. city

One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning shooting in Newark, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, of Newark, was found shot on the 100 block of Mitchell Place at about 12:50 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about 20 minutes later.
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson Times

Plainfield man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from Plainfield was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:53 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with fatally stabbing woman in Newark

A Summit man has been arrested for the murder of the 28-year-old Union County woman who was found fatally stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Ramunas Katkus, of Summit, is charged with the murder of Angelika K. Miles, along with possession...
NEWARK, NJ
