ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash

No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered to police Tuesday morning to face criminal charges amid a lengthy corruption investigation. Martinez was seen walking in to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 9:15 a.m. before he was booked into the facility. He's charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, jail records showed. His bond was set at $12,500. Martinez appeared in bond court later Tuesday where it was revealed he had already posted bond. He was released from jail a short time later. At a news conference Tuesday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Inspector General Felix Jimenez outlined the charges against Martinez. The statement said Martinez has been under investigation for five years, though officials said it hadn't been that long.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Man robbed, punched woman in front of her small children

NORTH LAUDERDALE – The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say brazenly attacked and robbed a woman who was walking with her three small children.Now detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the attacker.BSO said the crime occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.  Detectives said the victim was entering a grocery store when an unknown male approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace, punched her, and fled the scene.Here's what BSO said was caught on surveillance video: "Video shows an unknown...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Society
Broward County, FL
Society
County
Broward County, FL
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
NBC Miami

BSO Deputy, K-9 to Receive Award After Finding Missing Teen in Pembroke Pines

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and her canine co-worker received a big honor Wednesday after they helped find a missing teen diagnosed with autism in Pembroke Pines. Deputy Jarvey Mesina-Berman is the first ever BSO deputy to receive the Jimmy Ryce Award -- an award created to recognize “exceptional, extraordinary, outstanding or heroic activity that resulted in the safe recovery or location of a missing child.”
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Click10.com

Victim ID’ed after double homicide in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Police find 2 people dead on sidewalk after shooting in Brickell

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami are investigating what is initially believed to be a murder-suicide. According to Miami police, officers responded to the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street in the city’s Brickell neighborhood. It was around 9:20 p.m. when police arrived and found a man and woman...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Widow#Police#Wedding Ring#Broward#Ely High School
NBC Miami

Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park

A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
WEST PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Witness says Parkland gunman had trouble making friends and controlling his behavior

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. A reluctant witness took the stand Tuesday in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz. “I do not wish to be here [but] I was subpoenaed,” Jessica Clark Flournoy, a mental health counselor who treated Cruz for two years while he was in middle school, told the court. Flournoy ...
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS Miami

Son's world shattered after double shooting claims his father's life

HOLLYWOOD – Hollywood police are investigating a double murder. It happened at the corner of Wiley Street and S 56 Avenue.  Dominic Johnson says what started as a great night with his father ended in heartbreak.  The two of them were standing in front of their home when they heard the sound of gunfire.  They tried to run for cover, but his father was shot and killed."We heard gunshots.  He tried to make his way to the house.  I went to the truck.  Then a couple more shots and they got my old boy.  I was with him through the whole...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video

MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy