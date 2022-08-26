Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Video shows robber attacking mother in front of her kids in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Wednesday that shows a man attacking and robbing a mother who was with her three young children in North Lauderdale. The crime occurred around 4:15 p.m. Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road. According...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash
No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered to police Tuesday morning to face criminal charges amid a lengthy corruption investigation. Martinez was seen walking in to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 9:15 a.m. before he was booked into the facility. He's charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, jail records showed. His bond was set at $12,500. Martinez appeared in bond court later Tuesday where it was revealed he had already posted bond. He was released from jail a short time later. At a news conference Tuesday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Inspector General Felix Jimenez outlined the charges against Martinez. The statement said Martinez has been under investigation for five years, though officials said it hadn't been that long.
NBC Miami
Mother, Daughter Accused of Shoplifting Over $6K in Clothing at Hard Rock Casino Store
A Miami Shores mother and daughter are charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing $6,442 worth of clothing from the LUX fashion store at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Maryellen Bailey, 79, and Lisa Bailey, 51, took turns distracting the lone employee while the other stuffed clothing in their handbag on July 20, according to the arrest reports.
BSO: Man robbed, punched woman in front of her small children
NORTH LAUDERDALE – The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say brazenly attacked and robbed a woman who was walking with her three small children.Now detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the attacker.BSO said the crime occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. Detectives said the victim was entering a grocery store when an unknown male approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace, punched her, and fled the scene.Here's what BSO said was caught on surveillance video: "Video shows an unknown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dog found in dumpster recovering at animal rescue shelter in West Palm Beach
A pit bull is recovering in West Palm Beach after being abandoned in a dumpster in Broward County, authorities said.
NBC Miami
BSO Deputy, K-9 to Receive Award After Finding Missing Teen in Pembroke Pines
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and her canine co-worker received a big honor Wednesday after they helped find a missing teen diagnosed with autism in Pembroke Pines. Deputy Jarvey Mesina-Berman is the first ever BSO deputy to receive the Jimmy Ryce Award -- an award created to recognize “exceptional, extraordinary, outstanding or heroic activity that resulted in the safe recovery or location of a missing child.”
Click10.com
Parkland school shooter went on toads ‘killing spree,’ his ‘short fuse’ frightened mother, witnesses say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter listened to the testimony of a former neighbor and two deputies during his trial’s death penalty phase on Wednesday in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Capital defense attorney Casey Secor...
Click10.com
FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for Miami-Dade boy believed to be with father
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is joining the search for a missing boy with autism. Authorities say six-year-old Jojo Morales has not been seen since Saturday. He is believed to have been taken by his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales. He and the child’s mother...
RELATED PEOPLE
Click10.com
Nephew of slain elderly man opens up about uncle’s relationship with accused murderer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Aug. 19, Keith Rush, 56, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, eight months after a 93-year-old man was found dead inside of his Fort Lauderdale condominium after a fire erupted inside, according to Fort Lauderdale police. Police identified the victim as Howard Perkins,...
Click10.com
Felony theft suspects from Collier County located by BSO deputies in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were arrested in Broward County in reference to a felony theft. According to police, the felony retail theft in question took place in Collier County. Deputies caught up with the suspects in Fort Lauderdale along West Sunrise Boulevard near the Florida Turnpike. The...
Click10.com
Victim ID’ed after double homicide in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6...
Click10.com
Police find 2 people dead on sidewalk after shooting in Brickell
MIAMI – Authorities in Miami are investigating what is initially believed to be a murder-suicide. According to Miami police, officers responded to the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street in the city’s Brickell neighborhood. It was around 9:20 p.m. when police arrived and found a man and woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park
A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
Witness says Parkland gunman had trouble making friends and controlling his behavior
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. A reluctant witness took the stand Tuesday in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz. “I do not wish to be here [but] I was subpoenaed,” Jessica Clark Flournoy, a mental health counselor who treated Cruz for two years while he was in middle school, told the court. Flournoy ...
Woman, 21, arrested in West Palm road-rage shooting
A 21-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting in West Palm Beach that left a victim in critical condition last weekend.
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Parkland school shooter’s ex-counselor says he ripped apart faucet, required escort
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter listened to more of the defense’s witnesses during his trial’s death penalty phase on Tuesday in Broward County court. Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis and Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Son's world shattered after double shooting claims his father's life
HOLLYWOOD – Hollywood police are investigating a double murder. It happened at the corner of Wiley Street and S 56 Avenue. Dominic Johnson says what started as a great night with his father ended in heartbreak. The two of them were standing in front of their home when they heard the sound of gunfire. They tried to run for cover, but his father was shot and killed."We heard gunshots. He tried to make his way to the house. I went to the truck. Then a couple more shots and they got my old boy. I was with him through the whole...
Click10.com
Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video
MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
Click10.com
‘I try to keep up’: Grandmother of teen accused of stealing car, crashing into building speaks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The grandmother of a 17-year-old accused of stealing a car and then crashing into a Fort Lauderdale apartment building Monday spoke to Local 10 News a day following the incident. Authorities said the suspect, identified Tuesday as Jeremy Belser, was inside a BMW that had...
Click10.com
Broward judge has stern words for teens accused in crime spree, deadly crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County judge had stern words for two teenaged boys accused of stealing at least three vehicles and leading police on a chase that ended in a woman’s death over the weekend, as the two appeared in juvenile court Monday. A 15-year-old boy,...
Comments / 1