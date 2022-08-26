ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Metro Corrections says it fired officer for offensive LMPD, Breonna Taylor video

By Lucas Aulbach, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aUaF_0hX6YaGq00

Louisville Metro Corrections says it fired an officer this week who had filmed an offensive video at the Kentucky State Fair, according to representatives from the city and the jail.

Turhan Knight, who had worked for Metro Corrections since 2018, is no longer employed by the jail as of Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections union president Daniel Johnson. The organization will not appeal his termination, Johnson said, and members are "glad to see the department take quick action to end his employment."

"The video was absolutely horrible, and there is no place in uniform for anyone that would do something so insensitive," Johnson said Friday. "We believe the termination was absolutely justified and was the right decision.   Knight's views and opinions of LMPD does not reflect those of FOP Lodge 77."

Knight, meanwhile, has said he had recently given notice that he planned to leave the department and said he was not served termination paperwork, as his time with Metro Corrections was already set to end around the time when the video became public.

The video appeared to be filmed as a parody Louisville Metro Police recruitment pitch. Knight, the lone speaker on screen, is shown in uniform walking alongside LMPD vehicles at the fair while telling viewers the department is "trying to repair broken relationships" with the community.

"Be a part of a great, great police department," Knight says on screen at one point. "Never mind what happened, to Breonna Taylor – we killed that b----."

Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman shot and killed by LMPD officers serving a no-knock warrant at her apartment in March 2020. Her death led to a major protest movement in Louisville and across the nation. Four former police officials are facing federal charges over her killing, with former Officer Kelly Goodlett pleading guilty earlier this week to one count of conspiring to violate Taylor's civil rights, as Goodlett admitted to helping falsify an affidavit for the search of her apartment.

In the video, Knight discusses the perks of working for LMPD, including unlimited time off and the ability to support a family.

"Do you want to kill people and be able to get off for it?" Knight asks in conclusion. "Join Louisville Metro Police Department and answer the call."

In a social media exchange with a Courier Journal reporter Friday night, Knight said he was in the process of retaining a lawyer and had recently put in his two-weeks notice with Metro Corrections, with Friday scheduled to be his last day on the job. The video was a joke based on his feelings toward LMPD, he said, and how "some officers handled past situations."

Knight said he was "deeply remorseful," though, and did not mean to offend Taylor or her family. He said he has close ties with the family of Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend who was with her at the time of the shooting, and that he regretted the video.

In an additional statement sent Saturday morning, Knight again apologized to Taylor's family, as well as his own family and other law enforcement officials. He said he had not been fired but had informed the department he was planning to leave the job nearly three weeks earlier, and that he had not been served any termination paperwork as he had already been scheduled to leave the department by the end of the week.

"I should have received punishment I don’t deny that, but blatant lies told against me to look good for media purposes is just wrong," Knight wrote, noting he planned to have an attorney release additional information in the future. "... In closing I hope that I can be forgiven, I pray I will. I made a terrible decision, there aren’t enough apologies that I can give right now but I am deeply remorseful."

More headlines: City orders demolition of historic bourbon warehouse in Irish Hill, citing 'imminent danger'

In a statement sent Friday to The Courier Journal, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer described the video as "hideous." The former officer was "fired immediately upon learning of the video," his statement said.

"There is zero excuse for his insensitivity," Fischer's statement said. "He has brought great shame upon Metro Corrections and all of Louisville Metro Government. I deeply apologize to the family of Breonna Taylor and all of the hard working and ethical employees of Louisville Metro Government. One person will not tarnish the good work we attempt to do on behalf of our residents."

A statement from Metro Corrections said the jail fired Knight on Thursday after confirming the video existed and viewing it.

"Director (Jerry) Collins was disgusted by the content of the video and moved as quickly as possible to terminate Knight," the statement said. "Knight's behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the professionalism and spirit of service that we strive for at LMDC."

This story may be updated.

Reporter Krista Johnson contributed. Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Metro Corrections says it fired officer for offensive LMPD, Breonna Taylor video

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Homicide suspect who fled home incarceration arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a 2018 homicide who escaped from home incarceration just over one year ago has been recaptured. Brandon Johnson, 31, of Louisville, was arrested August 29 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is now facing additional charges of escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and theft.
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs victim of motorcycle accident on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man killed on Outer Loop late Saturday night. Authorities said 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, of Shepherdsville, died of blunt force trauma due to the accident. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of accident involving a motorcycle just after 11...
wdrb.com

2 shootings in 30 minutes leave 3 injured, including 12-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two shootings within 30 minutes left three injured, including a 12-year-old girl in Louisville. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Eight Division officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive at about 1 a.m. on Sunday. This is where Springhurst East Apartments are located, just off Westport Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
WDBO

1 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was killed after a wrong-way driver barreled into seven other vehicles on a Kentucky interstate Sunday, authorities said. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the wrong-way driver burst into flames after colliding with the other cars, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police investigating after woman shot in northwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department continues its investigation after a woman was shot early Saturday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. on West Broadway near South 26th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone...
WHAS11

Hillview Police charge two men after finding guns, drugs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police (HPD) charged two men after finding drugs, guns and money in a vehicle at a Shepherdsville gas station. In a Facebook post from HPD, officers were sent on a call to 2780 Blue Lick Road at the Five Star gas station of a tip that two men were “creating a disturbance” in the parking lot.
HILLVIEW, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lmpd
wdrb.com

Authorities find 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have found a 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing on Sunday. Marcus Ferguson was last seen in a 1988 tan Cadillac Fleetwood with Indiana license plate "GMFORTY" near Interstate 64 at Hurstbourne Lane. Ferguson, a Black man, is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds. Ferguson has a thin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 shot near food mart on West Broadway Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said First Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway. That's near South 26th Street. Police said they found a woman who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man dies after crash involving motorcycle on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Saturday. The accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Outer Loop and New Cut Road. LMPD said their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle, 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHAS11

'The video is beyond disturbing'; LMDC 'disgusted' by video, fires officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some. UPDATE: WHAS11 received an official statement from Turhan Knight on Saturday afternoon. "I want to first apologize to the Mother, Boyfriend and Family of Breona Taylor because I never meant to compound or further remind them of the tragedy that has taken place. And I also apologize to my family, friends, the community & my church member’s because I knew better and I ask them to forgive me. I understand the severity of my actions and why I am currently in this position and the insensitive comments I made in a joking way should not have been made AT ALL. I accept what has been taken away from me and I understand why. I also apologize to anyone within law enforcement especially at my former department that I share relationships with that may be affected by this, I am sorry. My feelings towards a certain group/situation should not reflect on all law enforcement within this city who do their jobs honorably.
wdrb.com

'This is just the beginning' | Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reacts to guilty plea of former LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 1st division responded to a call of a shooting on the 2600 block of W Broadway. When officers arrived on scene, an adult female was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies woman in fatal crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a fatal crash on I-65 southbound near the Gene Snyder Saturday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Kimberly Neuner, 43, was the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident. Neuner...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy