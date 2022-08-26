Friday Evening Forecast: Scattered storms and very warm for the weekend

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 72. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. A couple of isolated storms are possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 89. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

