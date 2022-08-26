Take off: Tips for underserved hospitality owners during Sept. 13 panel discussion at The Spotlight Room

Read full article on original website
Welcoming Week 2022: Nashua Public Library to host community celebrations
NASHUA, NH – The Nashua Public Library joins Welcoming America and hundreds of other organizations nationwide in celebrating “Welcoming Week” this September 9-18, 2022, by hosting events to bring neighbors together and promote cross-cultural understanding, resulting in a stronger community for all. The library’s events are free, open to everyone, and focus on cultural experiences, including food, dance, and music.
Calling all volunteers with a heart for the arts: Be part of the new Arts Festival in Manchester, get a free T-shirt
MANCHESTER, NH – As September draws near, the inaugural Manchester Citywide Arts Festival is just around the corner, on September 12-18, 2022. The culmination of the festival is a dynamic street fair on Saturday and Sunday, the 17 and 18t of September, in the Opera Block of Hanover Street.
More than two dozen businesses meet job applicants at DoubleTree
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Over 30 businesses from across the Queen City participated in a hospitality industry job fair this week at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown. The four-hour event was organized by the City of Manchester Economic Development Office (MEDO), with job applicants and participating businesses eligible to win prizes.
Community College System of NH awarded $5.8M to extend ApprenticeshipNH
CONCORD, NH – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) was awarded $5.8 million by U.S. Department of Labor through the Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant. This funding will be used to extend ApprenticeshipNH, a CCSNH workforce initiative, through developing a hub infrastructure in four key regions that encompass the state, for ongoing sustainability and to support and expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in new industries and occupations. CCSNH is the only organization in New Hampshire to receive funding.
Rik Cornell honored by Boston University for advocacy work
MANCHESTER, NH—Boston University has announced that Richard (Rik) Cornell of Manchester, NH will receive the Outstanding Career in Social Work Award this fall in recognition of his 49-year career at the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (MHCGM) and in community mental health advocacy. The Outstanding Career in Social Work Award acknowledges and honors a Boston University School of Social Work (BUSSW) graduate who, throughout their career, has consistently demonstrated exceptional contributions to the profession and the community at large.
Put your differences aside at To Share neighborhood brewery
– If you live in or near Manchester, but you have not yet been to To Share brewery, then I am overcome with sympathy for you, mixed with a healthy dollop of outright pity. No, wait, maybe it’s just plain puzzlement. What the Hefeweizen, man? It’s not like they’re hard to find. Head north on Union Street then you really have to work to miss them. Map below.
Capitalizing on cannabis in Vermont: Town selectboard holds discussion on weed resolution
SPRINGFIELD, VT. — The Springfield Selectboard voted unanimously to adopt their Cannabis Control Resolution. The town of Springfield voted to approve the retail sale of cannabis earlier this year after the state of Vermont passed a law that allowed the regulation of sale. Applications for retail licenses will become available on September 1, 2022, and the state will issue retailer licenses on October 1 of this year.
4 proposals to develop State School site to be scrutinized by Executive Council
LACONIA, NH — Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex have made the cut and are now finalists in a continuing process of selecting a buyer for the 225-acre property. The four were selected among an unspecified number of proposals that were submitted by the Aug....
Regulators caution that pet health insurance really isn’t health insurance, it’s property insurance
CONCORD, NH – As southern New Hampshire dog owners face a major outbreak of a mysterious respiratory ailment, the New Hampshire Insurance Department is reminding people to be careful when buying health insurance for their pets. “The regulatory framework around it … is fairly light. Consumers need to keep...
Residents displaced, some pets perish, in 3-family home on Elm Street
MANCHESTER, NH – At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Aug. 29 Manchester Fire received reports of a structure fire at 34 Elm Street. Firefighters responding could see smoke billowing in the air from a distance, and additional apparatus was added to the call. When firefighters arrived they had the porches...
Sept. 1-4: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester
This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Stay vigilant: West Nile Virus found in Manchester mosquitoes
MANCHESTER, NH – As school athletics ramp up and many families are spending more time outdoors enjoying hiking trails and other activities, the city Health Department on Wednesday sent out a notice that West Nile Virus had been detected in a batch of mosquitoes collected in Manchester on Aug 15 and again on Aug. 22.
Portland’s early avalanche cements New Hampshire loss
Manchester, N.H. – The Fisher Cats gave up five early runs to the Portland that proved to be the difference on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire (21-32, 52-70) lost, 9-4, to the Sea Dogs (32-21, 62-60) in their second straight defeat. The first inning was scoreless,...
Report: Rent increases slow in Manchester
MANCHESTER, NH – Just as the number of home sales are declining in New Hampshire so too are rent increases, at least in Manchester. According to a new report from Apartment List, Manchester rents rose a modest 0.3 percent in August. But while they are up by 5.4 percent over the year, the annual rise between August 2020 and August 2021 was 27 percent – and they are up a whopping 41.7 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to Apartment List, an online apartment marketplace.
State wants Kayla Montgomery to prove she is drug free in compliance with bail conditions, after 3 contacts with police
MANCHESTER, NH – The state is questioning whether Kayla Montgomery is abiding by bail conditions that order her not to use drugs and also participate in a drug treatment program after police had contact with her in three incidents in August where drugs were seized. Senior Assistant Attorney General...
Vehicles struck by bullets following Friday night shooting incident on Union Street
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting incident Friday night on Union Street that left two vehicles with damage from bullets. No injuries were reported. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Union and Bell streets for a reported shooting.
Fisher Cats set single-season team homer record
Manchester, N.H. – Zac Cook gave New Hampshire their record 145th home run of the season on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium, but the Fisher Cats (21-31, 52-69) lost a 9-7 game to start their weeklong series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox, 31-21, 61-60). With...
Girls Soccer: Bedford Bulldogs blank Memorial Crusaders, 8-0
BEDFORD, NH – Two games do not a season make, but this appears to be a very good Bedford High School Girls’ soccer team. After shutting out Central 5-0 is their season opener, they were dominant in all aspects of the game on Tuesday night in beating Manchester Memorial 8-0. Senior midfielder Grace Crowder led the attack for Bedford in achieving a hat trick. Her three goals were complimented by a beautiful assist to co-captain Ariceli Cloutier in the second half, and a disallowed fourth goal on a header due to an offsides.
