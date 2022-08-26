ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Take off: Tips for underserved hospitality owners during Sept. 13 panel discussion at The Spotlight Room

manchesterinklink.com

Welcoming Week 2022: Nashua Public Library to host community celebrations

NASHUA, NH – The Nashua Public Library joins Welcoming America and hundreds of other organizations nationwide in celebrating “Welcoming Week” this September 9-18, 2022, by hosting events to bring neighbors together and promote cross-cultural understanding, resulting in a stronger community for all. The library’s events are free, open to everyone, and focus on cultural experiences, including food, dance, and music.
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

More than two dozen businesses meet job applicants at DoubleTree

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Over 30 businesses from across the Queen City participated in a hospitality industry job fair this week at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown. The four-hour event was organized by the City of Manchester Economic Development Office (MEDO), with job applicants and participating businesses eligible to win prizes.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Community College System of NH awarded $5.8M to extend ApprenticeshipNH

CONCORD, NH – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) was awarded $5.8 million by U.S. Department of Labor through the Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant. This funding will be used to extend ApprenticeshipNH, a CCSNH workforce initiative, through developing a hub infrastructure in four key regions that encompass the state, for ongoing sustainability and to support and expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in new industries and occupations. CCSNH is the only organization in New Hampshire to receive funding.
CONCORD, NH
City
Manchester, NH
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Business
City
Hanover, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Rik Cornell honored by Boston University for advocacy work

MANCHESTER, NH—Boston University has announced that Richard (Rik) Cornell of Manchester, NH will receive the Outstanding Career in Social Work Award this fall in recognition of his 49-year career at the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (MHCGM) and in community mental health advocacy. The Outstanding Career in Social Work Award acknowledges and honors a Boston University School of Social Work (BUSSW) graduate who, throughout their career, has consistently demonstrated exceptional contributions to the profession and the community at large.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Put your differences aside at To Share neighborhood brewery

– If you live in or near Manchester, but you have not yet been to To Share brewery, then I am overcome with sympathy for you, mixed with a healthy dollop of outright pity. No, wait, maybe it’s just plain puzzlement. What the Hefeweizen, man? It’s not like they’re hard to find. Head north on Union Street then you really have to work to miss them. Map below.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Capitalizing on cannabis in Vermont: Town selectboard holds discussion on weed resolution

SPRINGFIELD, VT. — The Springfield Selectboard voted unanimously to adopt their Cannabis Control Resolution. The town of Springfield voted to approve the retail sale of cannabis earlier this year after the state of Vermont passed a law that allowed the regulation of sale. Applications for retail licenses will become available on September 1, 2022, and the state will issue retailer licenses on October 1 of this year.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Bipoc#Nh Community Loan Fund#Sbdc#Cwe#Nhlra#Yahso Jamaican Grille#Vida Cantina
manchesterinklink.com

Residents displaced, some pets perish, in 3-family home on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Aug. 29 Manchester Fire received reports of a structure fire at 34 Elm Street. Firefighters responding could see smoke billowing in the air from a distance, and additional apparatus was added to the call. When firefighters arrived they had the porches...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Sept. 1-4: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Stay vigilant: West Nile Virus found in Manchester mosquitoes

MANCHESTER, NH – As school athletics ramp up and many families are spending more time outdoors enjoying hiking trails and other activities, the city Health Department on Wednesday sent out a notice that West Nile Virus had been detected in a batch of mosquitoes collected in Manchester on Aug 15 and again on Aug. 22.
MANCHESTER, NH
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NAACP
manchesterinklink.com

Portland’s early avalanche cements New Hampshire loss

Manchester, N.H. – The Fisher Cats gave up five early runs to the Portland that proved to be the difference on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire (21-32, 52-70) lost, 9-4, to the Sea Dogs (32-21, 62-60) in their second straight defeat. The first inning was scoreless,...
PORTLAND, OR
manchesterinklink.com

Report: Rent increases slow in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Just as the number of home sales are declining in New Hampshire so too are rent increases, at least in Manchester. According to a new report from Apartment List, Manchester rents rose a modest 0.3 percent in August. But while they are up by 5.4 percent over the year, the annual rise between August 2020 and August 2021 was 27 percent – and they are up a whopping 41.7 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to Apartment List, an online apartment marketplace.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Fisher Cats set single-season team homer record

Manchester, N.H. – Zac Cook gave New Hampshire their record 145th home run of the season on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium, but the Fisher Cats (21-31, 52-69) lost a 9-7 game to start their weeklong series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox, 31-21, 61-60). With...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Girls Soccer: Bedford Bulldogs blank Memorial Crusaders, 8-0

BEDFORD, NH – Two games do not a season make, but this appears to be a very good Bedford High School Girls’ soccer team. After shutting out Central 5-0 is their season opener, they were dominant in all aspects of the game on Tuesday night in beating Manchester Memorial 8-0. Senior midfielder Grace Crowder led the attack for Bedford in achieving a hat trick. Her three goals were complimented by a beautiful assist to co-captain Ariceli Cloutier in the second half, and a disallowed fourth goal on a header due to an offsides.
BEDFORD, NH

