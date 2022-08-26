Take off: Tips for underserved hospitality owners during Sept. 13 panel discussion at The Spotlight Room

MANCHESTER, NH – Just as the number of home sales are declining in New Hampshire so too are rent increases, at least in Manchester. According to a new report from Apartment List, Manchester rents rose a modest 0.3 percent in August. But while they are up by 5.4 percent over the year, the annual rise between August 2020 and August 2021 was 27 percent – and they are up a whopping 41.7 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to Apartment List, an online apartment marketplace.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 7 HOURS AGO