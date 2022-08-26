Read full article on original website
Law enforcement takes action to address continuous bike thefts around the region
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police say a man was recently arrested after being found to be the suspect in a string of bike thefts in downtown Fargo. “Not only doing numerous bike thefts in our downtown area, but also committing some of these burglaries in our underground garages at some of our downtown apartments,” said Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt.
Moorhead school traffic looking to lighten up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monday marks the first day of classes for Moorhead students, which is earlier compared to other Minnesota schools due to construction. Moorhead schools will be ending the school year earlier for construction to ensue. But, with construction on the underpass finished, the traffic for...
Fargo man given 80 years for shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Fargo man convicted of shooting two police officers in Wisconsin in 2020 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge in Waukesha County on Monday added another 80 years to the 50-year sentence Nathanael Benton is already serving for trying to kill an inmate in jail with a sharpened toothbrush.
Gun scare caused panic at Fargo night club
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating a shooting threat that caused a panic at a local club Saturday night. Police say someone called the Northern Gentlemen's Club at some point in the night Saturday and threatened to shoot the place up. Patrons and employees panicked and fled...
Driver and passenger arrested following Fargo-Moorhead police chase
FARGO (KFGO) – Two people are in custody following a police chase that began shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a Fargo officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the Main Avenue Bridge. The driver refused to stop and drove into Moorhead where Moorhead police picked up the...
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
Oklee man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 46-year-old man was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while loading a truck in East Grands Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 340th Ave SW near the intersection of 110th St SW around 2:15 p.m. They...
Two Apple Valley Men Arrested For Drugs During Garage Break-In Investigation
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two men from Apple Valley, Minnesota are arrested in Fargo on drug charges and ties to a garage break-in. 28-year-old Ahmed Osman and 24-year-old Ubah Osman were stopped late Saturday night after their vehicle was identified in security footage from the 3400 block of 14th Avenue South.
Dangerous terrorizing suspect on the loose in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a dangerous suspect. Authorities say 31-year-old Robin Heinonen is the suspect in what police described as a "terrorizing incident." He is listed as about 5'10, 180-pounds, with dark hair and the letters "N" and "M" tattooed down the right side of his face over his eye.
‘They have to do something’: Car thefts a problem for residents and businesses
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Car thefts have always been a problem and 2022 is no different, and across the nation there has been a surge of KIA Souls being stolen based off of a social media trend called ‘The KIA Challenge’. Marwan Ali, the owner of M.A. Auto Sales has had multiple cars stolen from his lot.
Moorhead schools enrollment numbers grow with the kindergarten class being the second largest in the district
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools has announced that 7,427 students have enrolled for the first day of school in grades K-12. The total has 487 more students than last springs enrollment and 91 more students than last years opening enrollment. Moreover, the kindergarten class is...
Fargo woman warns of dog sale scam in the valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scammers are at it again and the latest involves the search for a new addition to the family. It’s been two months since Vanessa Sams lost her four legged friend. It left her heartbroken and looking for another dog for comfort. She found one for sale online and agreed on a price and a place to meet. However, shortly before the meeting, things started to feel off.
Attorney General rules fatal Fargo police shooting justified
Wrigley says the two passengers in the van said they heard police commands and were trying to convince Netterville to comply.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt following Fargo crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is battling life-threatening injuries following a crash in south Fargo. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29 at the intersection of 42nd St. and 9th Ave. S. Authorities aren’t releasing any other information saying the case is still...
Group chat reveals racial and homophobic slurs from North Dakota Young Republicans
ND Representative Joshua Boschee comments on messages posted by North Dakota State University students. A North Dakota Young Republican (NDYR) group chat was leaked revealing racial, ethnic and homophobic slurs. The chat was revealed by Fargo Forum reporter Rob Port on Aug. 19. Since the release, organizations, including the North Dakota GOP (NDGOP) and NDSU, have released statements condemning the behavior.
Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center. Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. Negotiators were also on scene.
Teen driver could face charges after deadly Richland County crash
(Barney, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is releasing more information after a Fargo man died in a early Saturday morning head-on crash in Richland County. 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi was killed in that crash along Highway 13 east of Barney around 2:15 a.m.. Two 19-year-old men from South Dakota...
Fargo Police Chief offers condolences to family of suspect shot and killed by officer
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is offering condolences to the family of 28-year old crime suspect Shane Netterville, one day after Attorney General Drew Wrigley ruled police officer Adam O'Brien was justified in shooting and killing Netterville. "These are really traumatic events for our officers as well...
