FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scammers are at it again and the latest involves the search for a new addition to the family. It’s been two months since Vanessa Sams lost her four legged friend. It left her heartbroken and looking for another dog for comfort. She found one for sale online and agreed on a price and a place to meet. However, shortly before the meeting, things started to feel off.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO