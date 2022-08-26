ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Stray of the Day 8/31/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!. This is Claude, a male tan and white husky. He was found loose running around the 5800 block of Sunnybrook Drive. Now he’s looking for a loving home with lots of toys and cuddles!. He’s a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City man allegedly tells police his drug prices after arrested for assault

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man who was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman told police his drug prices in an interview. According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Victor Maldonado, 36, of Sioux City, was accused of assaulting a woman because she indicated that she wanted to leave his residence Monday around 1 a.m.
