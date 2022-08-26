Florida mom arrested after baby found unresponsive with THC in system

Volusia County, FL - A mother’s been arrested after her 20-month-old son was found unresponsive with marijuana in his system.

According to the South Daytona Police Department, officers were called to a home on Tuesday and found a father holding his son, who was unresponsive and not breathing.

The child’s father told deputies he was woken up by the child’s mother, Evone Clifton, who made the child a bottle but realized the child was “not drinking or responding.”

First responders rushed the child to a hospital where his urine was tested and came back positive for cannabinoids, a chemical found in marijuana.

When questioned by police, Clifton had trouble responding and exhibited “slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, seemingly uncontrolled body movements, and abnormal sweating.”

The 39-year-old mother also admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, telling police it was possible her son ingested a package of edible marijuana lying on the floor.

Police also observed a vape pen with marijuana oil near the child’s crib.

When questioned about the type of oil in the pen, Clifton told investigators it was “none of your (expletive) business oil.”

She was arrested on a charge of child neglect causing great harm.

The child is in stable condition and in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.